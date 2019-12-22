Watch: WWE’s Most Viewed, Liked and Disliked YouTube Videos of 2019

WWE’s YouTube channel can be a good indicator for how casual fans feel about the current product. Almost every segment from each episode of Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown is uploaded onto the page in bite-size chunks, and fans are given the ability to choose whether to like, dislike, leave or comment or simply ignore the video all together. And with 2019 coming to a close, it’s time to take a look back at which videos got the biggest reactions out of fans, whether it be positive or negative.

Not counting the montages of famous wrestling moments from the past, the most viewed video of 2019 turned out to be the arm wrestling contest between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

The video has racked up more than 37 million views since it was uploaded in early July and shows Strowman beat Lashley with ease before getting attacked from behind and knocked out by a Running Powerslam. The two big men feuded throughout the summer, culminating in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules that Strowman won.

The most liked video of year, titled “The Shield say goodbye to Dean Ambrose after Raw goes off the air,” shows Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns bidding farewell to Dean Ambrose, who was set on leaving the company once his contract expired at the end of that month. WWE wound up getting as much as they could out of Ambrose’s farewell tour, including turning a house show in a WWE Network event with The Shield headlining against Baron Corbin, Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match. As of Sunday, the video has more than 375,000 likes.

Just over a month after the video was uploaded, Ambrose made his All Elite Wrestling debut as Jon Moxley at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Moxley has since reinvented himself as a top babyface, working in AEW, New Japan and various independent promotions throughout 2019.

Finally, the title of most disliked video goes to “Charlotte Flair replaces Becky Lynch in anticipated WrestleMania match.” After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch started butting heads with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H over her health status heading into a Raw Women’s Championship match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

The two eventually decided Lynch wasn’t healthy enough to compete, and opted to swap her with Charlotte Flair. Eventually Lynch would be re-inserted back into the match along with the SmackDown Women’s Championship to make it a “Winner Take All” triple threat.