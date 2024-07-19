WWE’s AJ Styles Comments on Will Ospreay Using the Styles Clash on AEW Dynamite

On this week’s special 250th episode of AEW Dynamite Will Ospreay faced off against MJF for the very first time in a 60-minute match. Ospreay is no stranger to paying tribute to those that paved the way for him, so when he and MJF made their way to the apron at one point, he hit the Styles Clash on the former AEW World Champion. It wasn’t even the first time he’s executed the move, as he used it many times in AEW, Japan, and on the independents. Immediately it became a talking point online as many fans viewed it as Ospreay “stealing” the wrestling move. AJ Styles didn’t feel the same way, however, taking to his social media to set the record straight this afternoon.

Styles explained that everyone in wrestling steals each other’s moves but he views it as appreciation, writing, “Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation.” Months back Ospreay revealed that as his free agency was approaching he spoke to Styles and the multi-time WWE Champion tried to sway him to join WWE. Instead Ospreay chose a leap of faith in AEW where he is quickly becoming one of the company’s top stars. He’s only officially been in AEW since March but he signed his contract back in November at AEW Full Gear.

“I was blown away by it [Styles contacting him]. He was so complimentary of what I’ve been doing,” Ospreay told ComicBook in May. “That honestly means so much to me that he would just take time out of his day. He didn’t need to do it. He could just let it be a little Twitter message or whatever. I’ll always feel like its a moment in time where a guy that, I still say to this day is my hero, phoned me up in the middle of Japan just to chat with me, just to talk with me, and just to give me some advice.”

Although Ospreay lost the International Championship to MJF with a second to spare which was a divisive result amongst the AEW fanbase, AEW All In London is just over a month away so there’s still plenty of time to set up his next feud. Whether that’s a second match with Friedman, a multi-man match or the debut match of one former WWE star that he has a lot of history with remains to be seen. AEW President Tony Khan has repeatedly shown respect toward Ospreay and clearly thinks highly of him given his place on the card, so fans shouldn’t be worried about his future standing.

