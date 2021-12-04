WWE’s Brock Lesnar Destroys Sami Zayn and Paves Way for Roman Reigns Showdown at Day 1

Tonight’s SmackDown main event was the quickly put-together match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Zayn was out first, saying that he was going to shock everyone and upset Reigns for the title tonight. Then Brock Lesnar came out to be at ringside, but Zayn just had to get on the microphone and go too far. Zayn told Lesnar that his track record against Reigns is not great and that he probably thinks he can beat Zayn more than he can Reigns, and that set off Lesnar.

Lesnar then grabbed Zayn and lifted him up and hit a German Supplex on Zayn before lifting him up and hitting him with an F5. Then he took a moment and the crowd started chanting for another one, and he obliged, picking up Zayn and hitting him with another F5.

He then left the ring and smiled, as he had just destroyed Zayn and left him as easy prey for the Tribal Chief, ensuring that he would get his match against Reigns at Day 1.

Then Reigns came out to the ring, and after his entrance, there was just a few minutes left. That would be all he needed, as The Usos propped up Zayn and Reigns hit a spear on Zayn. Then he locked him in the guillotine and Reigns retained.

Reigns taunted Zayn with the title a bit before celebrating with The Usos and Paul Heyman, and now it will be Roman vs Brock at Day 1 officially for the Universal Championship. This means that Lesnar pretty much got what he wanted, as it is Reigns he will face, though he likely wanted Zayn to take something out of Reigns before he faced him next.

