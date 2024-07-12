WWE’s Cody Rhodes Teases Returning to Japan for Match With Wrestling Legend

This weekend world renowned wrestler AJ Styles returns to Japan for the first time since signing with WWE in 2016. He is set to go up against wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH’s upcoming Destination event. His appearance is the same weekend thet former Women’s Champion IYO SKY also makes her grand return to wrestle for Rossy Ogawa’s startup promotion Marigold. In 2024, WWE has really worked to expand on its partnerships with other countries, including Japan where Charlie Dempsey competed earlier this year, kicking things into overdrive. This has renewed interest in several members of the roster, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Planeta Wrestling ahead of their match, Marufuji discussed the opportunity to work with whom he calls an “all-around great performer” in Styles. He also let it slip that he’s interested in “all” wrestlers in WWE, and would be interested in wrestling them or competing in a WWE ring if he had the proper training.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Styles] is an all-around great wrestler and one of the best in the world. I want the fans to genuinely enjoy my exchanges during the match with him. And I think we can achieve that,” Marufuji explained. “I am interested in all WWE wrestlers. I want to invite various wrestlers to NOAH’s ring. To compete in the WWE ring, I think I need more training before that, so I can’t say it right now.”

Rhodes was quick to put his name into the hat for a potential match between the two down the line. Rhodes departed WWE in 2016 and competed all over the world, including in Japan, where he did a complete career 180 after joining the villainous Bullet Club stable in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He hasn’t been back in the area since 2019, right as AEW was putting boots to the ground but he will return to Japan for the first time in five years at the end of July when WWE heads back to Japan for a live tour. It kicks off July 25 in Osaka and continues through July 26-27 in Tokyo at the Ryogoku Arena.

“It’s not hyperbole to say Marufuji on the other side of the ring is how important he is to modern pro wrestling and modern sports entertainment. I mean, if you hit the ropes behind another guy, you call that a ‘Marufuji.’ That’s what I do,” Rhodes told NOAH. “That’s part of my comeback that I have in my own matches. The fact that I’ve never gotten in the ring with him, that’s something that could happen down the road.”

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.