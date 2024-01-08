Update on WWE's Interest in Working With Japanese Wrestling Promotions

WWE recently shocked wrestling fans when they collaborated with AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling) for a few shows. The company sent William Regal's son Charlie Dempsey who competes in the NXT brand. Since the partnership, it has led many to wonder if WWE could team up with other companies in the future. Under Triple H's hand, it seems like he is much more laid back when it comes to the idea.

WWE has made attempts to secure a spot in the Japanese wrestling market in the past with a possible NXT Japan sector, but it never really went anywhere. Fightful Select gave an update on WWE's current status with AJPW and what it could mean for the future. Sources indicated to Fightful that the deal moving forward is more of a "wait and see" approach but sources close to AJPW stated that they were happy with the Dempsey and he was a great representative for WWE.

The reported also laid out the long-standing rumors of WWE's potential interest in NJPW. Fightful spoke to parties on both sides that believe it's unlikely considering NJPW has a strong relationship with AEW in regards to the yearly Forbidden Door pay-per-view and stars on both rosters rotating in and out of the companies. But with Hiroshi Tanahashi as NJPW President and Triple H and Nick Khan heading WWE, they believe it's more likely now than it has been in a long time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that WWE were looking for Japanese allies going forward, including a "women's group ally." With reports of Giulia potentially heading to WWE when her STARDOM contract is up in March, fans began to wonder if there would be a bridge between those two companies. Several female talent in WWE have wrestled for STARDOM so they have that connection. Select also reports that WWE sources "hadn't heard" of those rumors but after looking into it they claimed there was no deal in place and they weren't aware of any conversations taking place between the companies.

Shawn Michaels previously stated that there were talks about potentially expanding the NXT brand to Japan and Mexico as well as the NXT UK rebrand to NXT Europe. While nothing concrete has happened on the former front, NXT Europe is said to re-debut sometime in 2024. "Obviously I think we're all very excited that at least now we can start getting that underway and hopefully, again, bringing it to everybody I think as [Triple H] mentioned in 2024," Michaels mentioned on the NXT No Mercy media call in October. "But right now, I'm a soldier that's just waiting on marching orders, but I'm definitely ready to go."

What do you think of WWE potentially busting the Forbidden Door back open by collaborating with Japan more frequently? Let us know in the comments.