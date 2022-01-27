WWE’s Edge Addresses If He Wants Another Title Reign

Edge has hit the ground running since returning from a career-threatening injury, even winning the 2021 Royal Rumble. The title landscape has changed again recently, and the WWE Championship is currently in the hands of Brock Lesnar. With the Royal Rumble happening this weekend, some have wondered if Edge could enter the Rumble and earn another title opportunity, but in a new interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Edge revealed he isn’t too concerned with that at the moment and doesn’t think he really needs another title reign.

“I can’t say that Edge needs it,” Edge said. “When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know. Is it a cool, redemptive story? This guy had it pulled away from him, and now he’s fighting to get it back. It has a bit of a feel-good, Rocky vibe to it. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

Edge feels the most important element regarding his current run is if the stories are compelling, and that outweighs title gold. “I came back to do this again. Are my storylines compelling? Do people want to watch them? And am I competing at the same level or better than I was before? That is my focus. Mentally, I feel like I’m in a way better place in terms of telling stories than I was when I had to retire. That’s really all that matters to me-how good are the matches, how good are the stories.”

Edge will team up with wife Beth Phoenix to battle it out with The Miz and Maryse, and you can find the full Royal Rumble card below.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv MorganTBA)

