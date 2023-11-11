WWE's LA Knight Addresses Crown Jewel Loss to Roman Reigns and Next Step on SmackDown

LA Knight and Roman Reigns had a thrilling match at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and while Knight came close to taking down the Tribal Chief, it was Jimmy Uso who would interfere and steal the victory from Knight. Knight returned to SmackDown and addressed the loss at Crown Jewel, as well as those who would say the loss has him moving to the back of the line. Knight said he isn't feeling like he failed, as he was robbed by Jimmy Uso, and had Reigns pinned. Knight then said he isn't done with the Bloodline, and won't be done until he takes that Championship, so it seems the story between Reigns and Knight is far from over.

Knight took a minute to listen to the crowd, who were cheering him on. Knight said, "Crown Jewel didn't go exactly as I hoped for, and I could come out here and tell you I'm sorry. I could tell you I fell short. I could tell you I didn't live up to the expectations." Then chants of "Yes you did" broke out.

"Yeah cause I ain't gonna say anything like that, because I'd be a liar," Knight said. "I walked into this ring and took Roman Reigns on for the WWE Championship. I dropped him on his head with a BFT, and I had him for a 1, 2, 3, if not for Jimmy Uso. Let's just call it what it was. I got robbed, I ain't gonna mince words about that." Knight then told Reigns to give Jimmy a raise and a promotion, and then said "Because if he wasn't there, you'd be looking at a new WWE Champion right now."

"Some people will say go back to the drawing board, maybe you go to the back of the line. Huh? Na nah! I ain't done with The Bloodline," Knight said. The Bloodline ain't done with me until I own the WWE Championship. Which means I gotta take them piece by piece."

He was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who said, "LA Knight, you're straight up embarrassing yourself, mate. You're blaming everyone but yourself. So I think what you need is a little bit of honesty. Because the truth is, you know it, these flops know it, maybe you're just not the guy." Knight hit back, saying, "Oh look everybody, it's Kangaroo jackass."

Waller fired back with some taunts and questioned if Knight had any business being in the ring with Roman Reigns. Knight wasn't having it, and soon Knight roasted Waller. "This guy, he got dropped by a Saudi movie star at Crown Jewel, right? And he's out here asking if I belong in the ring with Roman Reigns. Huh? I see you got your little five-dollar haircut here, ready to take your school pictures, and good for ya. The only problem is when I look at ya, I just get the feeling you're not allowed within fifty yards of a school ya creep."

Knight would end the segment by telling Waller he would be in a match against him and capped it off by hitting him with the microphone, which sent him right into the announce table where Kevin Owens was happy to laugh at Waller and take some shots of his own.

