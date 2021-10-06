WWE’s MSK Win Fatal 4-Way and Retain NXT Tag Team Titles

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event was a throwdown for the Tag Team Championships between current Champions MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and Briggs and Jensen, and it got off to a fast start. MSK and GYV started things off, but then Hayes and Williams got in on the action, and then Briggs got in against Williams. Williams hit a big uppercut and an airborne charge and then tagged in Hayes, who leveled Briggs with a kick. Briggs hit an Inverted Atomic Drop and then tagged in Jensen for a combo clothesline.

They knocked down Hayes and Williams tagged in, but then Jensen tagged in Lee and told him to do a dive, and Lee knocked down Williams and Hayes. Lee tagged in Carter and hit their signature move, eliminating Williams and Hayes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Drake went for a pin on Lee but Lee kicked out. GYV then hit a clothesline and Gibson went for the pin, but Lee kicked out again. Gibson kept hitting Lee with massive punches and tagged in Drake, but Lee was able to dodge Drake and tag in Carter, who cleared the ring of Gibson and pulled Drake’s foot and then hit a mean suplex. He then hit a big knee to the head and a kick to the chest followed by a splash, but Gibson pulled Drake out.

Carter then hit a superkick and wiped out both Gibson and Drake. Carter pulled Drake in the ring but Gibson grabbed his leg. Drake tried to capitalize but Carter elbowed him. Gibson went for the pin on Lee but Briggs had tagged in to be the active mean, and then Briggs and Brooks slammed Gibson and eliminated GYV.

Carter tagged Lee in and he took a mean kick from Jensen, but Lee kicked out again. Jensen kept hitting Lee in the back and then tagged in Briggs, and they both slammed Lee hard to the mat. Jensen lifted Lee but Carter knocked Jensen over the ropes, and that allowed Lee to lock Briggs into a pin and get the win.

After the match, they all met in the center of the ring and exchanged respectful congrats, but then Imperium ambushed MSK from behind. They slammed Carter down and then put Lee on top of him, but Briggs and Jensen interrupted their attack and chased them off. There were also chants for Carmelo and MSK, so it seems the fans are pushing for that match-up sooner than later.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s NXT and the current card:

MSK, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams battle in a NXT Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match, Mandy Rose faces Ember Moon, Bron Breakker addresses Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal 4-Way Match and more.

Mandy Rose vs Ember Moon

Odyssey Jones vs LA Knight

Cora Jade Makes NXT 2.0 Debut

Joe Gacy vs Ikemen Jiro

MSK vs Briggs & Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Hayes & Williams (NXT Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way)

What did you think of NXT? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!