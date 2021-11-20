WWE’s Paul Heyman Thinks Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar More Box Office Right Now Than Reigns vs The Rock

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have already produced an entertaining match at this year’s Crown Jewel, and while that feud is far from over (Lesnar was suspended and fined a million dollars as a reason to explain his absence from TV), many have wondered if Reigns’ next opponent will be The Rock, especially with Survivor Series coming up. In a new interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman was asked if we could see Reigns vs Rock at WrestleMania, and Heyman thinks Lesnar vs Reigns is the real attraction this year.

When asked about Reigns vs Rock at WrestleMania, Heyman said “This coming April? Not a chance. Number one, I would want to spend a lot more time on that storyline instead of rushing it. Five months. For something that enormous, I would want more time in it. Number two, I think Dwayne’s schedule for next year is in place and he’s not available. Even if he was, I don’t think it would be bigger box office at the moment, if you look at the trajectory right now, isn’t it Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Helwani brought up that fans had already seen Reigns vs Lesnar at Crown Jewel, but Heyman only sees that as the appetizer to a main course.

“Did it end the storyline or did it make it more compelling and more intriguing? Or Big E? Or Drew McIntyre? I can certainly make the case for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as well,” Heyman said. “Is there a time and a place for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock? Absolutely. Is Hollywood the place to do it? Seems like a natural place for The Rock to main event his final main event at WrestleMania. I don’t think this coming April is the place for Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne Johnson.”

Heyman’s probably right on the money. While we could get a tease of the Reigns vs Rock feud at some point just to plant the seed, it would likely be a longer campaign than just 5 months. If The Rock is going to break up his current movie schedule, he’s going to want to make it grand and worthwhile, and Rock vs Reigns at this point is certainly worth that.

Do you think Heyman is right about Reigns vs Lesnar? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful