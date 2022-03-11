WWE’s Riddle Still Wants a Match Against Brock Lesnar

At the moment Riddle is once again holding Championship gold after reclaiming the Raw Tag Team Championships with his RK-Bro partner Randy Orton, so he’s more than a little busy. That said, in a new interview with Adam’s Apple, Riddle brought up the possibility of facing another WWE superstar in a one-on-one matchup, and one of his dream opponents at the moment is none other than Brock Lesnar. Riddle kept hope alive that he could face Lesnar, though he also left the door open for some other compelling matchups, inlacing one with the Rated-R Superstar.

“I would really like the one on one match with, you know, Brock,” Riddle said. “That would be good. But there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, you know, me and Randy are partners, you never know we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot.”

Now Riddle is once again a Tag Team Champion, and so his dance card will likely be a bit busy as Alpha Academy is likely going to want a rematch. There is also always the possibility the team breaks up and causes Riddle and Orton to face off against one another, but that seems to be a bit further into the future.

As for Lesnar, he’s got this hands full too at the moment, so a one on one vs Riddle is going to have to wait. Lesnar is the current WWE Champion and is in the midst of a rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns already cost Lesnar the title once thanks to a double-cross with Paul Heyman, and then Reigns left Lesnar bloody after a vicious attack at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar has managed to regain the title and survive the obstacle from Reigns though, and it appears he will make it to WrestleMania 38 as Champion for his Champion vs Champion match against Reigns. As for what happens after that, your guess is as good as mine, but it should be quite entertaining.

