WWE’s Roman Reigns Adds Major Stipulation to King Woods SmackDown Match

Last week’s SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline leaving King Woods and Kofi Kingston in shambles, and Kingston will be out of action for a bit with a knee injury. as a result. That’s why Woods is seeking revenge on tonight’s SmackDown, and he wants to make a statement that the new King of SmackDown will not be knocked over by Reigns. They will meet up in tonight’s main event, but Reigns and Paul Heyman wanted to add some spice to the mix. Reigns then said that he is adding a new stipulation to the match that says if Woods beats him he will not just bend the knee, but the loss would stip him off the Universal Championship. That’s not all though, as he also said that he would then be banished from SmackDown, so this match couldn’t be more important.

Heyman then said that this was not just a stipulation, but was also legal because of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Heyman said, “what I have just said is a legal and binding contract, so doesn’t that make tonight’s show far more interesting?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1459334139644104706

Heyman’s not wrong, as banishing the Tribal Chief from SmackDown would be huge. That said, you can also bet that Reigns is going to do everything in his power to keep that from happening, and so we’ll likely see him pull out all the stops to make sure it doesn’t happen.

That means The Usos are likely to come help when he needs them, or maybe that means Heyman throwing in the title so that Reigns can use it as a weapon. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out, but it won’t be good for Woods.

Who knows though, maybe Big E will bring some reinforcements for Woods since Kingston is out with an injury. He could surely use some help in his corner.

What do you think of the stipulation? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!