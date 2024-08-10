WWE’s Roman Reigns Returns to SmackDown and Decimates The Bloodline

Roman Reigns would make his long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam, where he made a statement and delivered a Superman Punch to Solo Sikoa, helping Cody Rhodes retain his Title in the process. That prompted Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline to call out Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown, and it didn’t take much prodding, as Reigns soon hit the ring and simply decimated Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa throughout the segment. He also hit Sikoa with another Superman Punch, but Tonga and Loa managed to save their new Chief from a big spear. They couldn’t save themselves from being hit with chairs and sent through barricades though, and Reigns made it clear he’s after Sikoa next.

The True Chief Returns

Solo Sikoa came out to the ring alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and after demanding an acknowledgment from the crowd (which was not returned), Sikoa then said if Roman Reigns wanted his Title back he had to come get it. That quickly prompted Reigns to make his entrance to a huge reaction from the crowd, and upon making his way towards the ring Sikoa sent Tonga out to attack Reigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That didn’t go so well for Tonga, who got knocked to the floor by Reigns. Loa soon followed to try and knock out Reigns, but Roman then threw him into the steel steps so hard he knocked the steps over. Reigns then picked up the stairs and slammed them down on Loa, and then slammed them down on Tonga as well, leaving both members of the Bloodline in substantial pain on the floor.

Chief Vs Chief

Reigns then hit the ring and met Sikoa one-on-one, and the two started trading strikes before Reigns caught Sikoa with a Superman Punch. Reigns tried to follow up with a spear, but Loa dragged Sikoa out of the ring before it could happen. In the chaos, though Sikoa dropped the Ula Fala, and Reigns walked over to pick it up and reclaim it. Unfortunately, Tonga and Loa charged in and attacked Reigns, and Tonga then gave the Ula Fala to Sikoa, who headed away from the ring.

Tonga and Loa attacked Reigns and got him in the corner, but Reigns then hit both men with Superman Punches. Reigns then hit Loa with the spear in the ring, but he had something even more lethal in store for Tonga, as he built up speed around the ring and speared Tonga through the barricade.

Reigns was charged up and tore the top off the announce desk, and then decided to grab a chair and head back to the ring, where Loa was still down. Reigns then brutally attacked Loa with the chair around 6 times, and after Sikoa kept yelling back at him Reigns hit Loa a few more times with the chair for good measure. Sikoa kept yelling that he’s the Tribal Chief now and if Reigns wants it he has to come get it. Reigns then yelled back at Sikoa, saying, “I’m gonna give you one chance, you understand me?’, which was followed by the end of the episode.

What did you think of Roman Reigns’ SmackDown return? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!