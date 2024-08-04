WWE’s Roman Reigns Returns to Help Cody Rhodes Retain Undisputed Title at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes had to go through Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40, but these days he’s facing another type of Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. This new Bloodline is far more unhinged than Roman’s group, but it’s not deterred Rhodes, even if he has to face Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match at SummerSlam. Early on it was a true one-on-one match, but eventually The Bloodline stacked the odds and tried to overwhelm the Champion. Rhodes got some reinforcements though with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, but then Jacob Fatu stacked the deck again. That’s when Roman Reigns made his rand return, and he would actually help Rhodes and take out Sikoa to secure the win for Cody, who is still your Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes vs Sikoa

Sikoa and Rhodes locked up and then collided, but neither superstar was knocked down. That wasn’t true the second time around, as Sikoa knocked down the Champion, though he bounced right back up. Sikoa then caught Rhodes’ drop-down punch proving he’s been scouting his opponent. Sikoa connected with a back elbow and charged at Rhodes, but Cody rolled out of the ring to regroup a bit.

Sikoa delivered a big kick and then a chop, but Rhodes returned fire with chops of his own, only to get thrown out of the ring over the ropes. Rhodes caught them though and got right back in, and then hit a big Disaster Kick that knocked Sikoa off his feet and followed it up with a dive through the ropes. Rhodes went for another dive, but Sikoa caught him with a punch to the face and then slammed the Champ against the steel steps.

Sikoa hit a huge kick that knocked the Champ to the mat and then went for a pin, but Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes got lifted up and thrown to the mat by the challenger, and Rhodes tried to catch his breath in the ring. Sikoa then hit another Samoan Drop that sent Rhodes flying, but Rhodes kicked out of the pin attempt relatively quickly. Sikoa then went for a Samoan Spike but Rhodes kicked the hand and then hit a Cody Cutter. Sikoa got knocked to the floor and then Rhodes slammed him into the steel steps before smashing his head into the Prime hydration station.

Rhodes took a drink of Prime and then threw his drink into Sikoa’s face, and then got the drop-down punch to connect. More jabs followed and the Bionic Elbow connected as well, but Sikoa caught Rhodes in mid-air and hit a Powerbomb on Rhodes into a cover, though Rhodes kicked out. Rhodes got back in the match once back in the ring and almost rolled up Sikoa, but Sikoa countered with a powerslam into a cover, though Rhodes kicked out.

Sikoa took control for a minute but Rhodes was able to weather the storm and evade a third diving headbutt. Rhodes climbed up to the top rope and then hit a huge moonsault crossbody combo, which left both men on the mat. Sikoa went up top but was caught by Rhodes, and then Rhodes hit a superplex but couldn’t make the cover. Rhodes started to get some momentum with strikes but Sikoa caught him and tried a Cross Rhodes, only to have Cody counter into a Cross Rhodes of his own.

Bloodline Rules

That’s when Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa came in and attacked Rhodes, and they hit the combo on the Champ and had Sikoa pin him, but Rhodes got his shoulder up. That’s when Kevin Owens made his return and ran down to help Rhodes. Owens pounced and fought the group back, though the numbers game did eventually overwhelm him. Then Randy Orton returned and headed down to the ring. RKOs followed and so did Stunners, and Orton power slammed Sikoa as well. Owens hit the senton on Sikoa and then Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes and went for the pin, but Sikoa kicked out.

Orton and Owens chased Tonga and Loa off, leaving Rhodes with Sikoa, and he hit him several times with the steel steps. Sikoa speared Rhodes though and then used the steps to his benefit, but when Sikoa charged forward Rhodes evaded and Sikoa ran right into the steps. Cross Rhodes followed and then a 2nd came next. Jacob Fatu then came out of nowhere and hit the moonsault on Rhodes, and Fatu hit a second moonsault right after. Fatu dragged Sikoa over to Rhodes and covered him but Rhodes kicked out.

Fast kicked Cody in the face and then cleared the announce table. Fatu kicked Rhodes onto the table and then climbed up top, where he dove off the top and smashed Rhodes through the table. Fatu was holding his leg and couldn’t put weight on it, but Rhodes was down. Sikoa then rolled Rhodes into the ring and pinned him, but Rhodes still kicked out. Rhodes out of nowhere hit a Cody Cutter on Sikoa, and both men were down. That’s when Roman Reigns’ music hit and the crowd lost it, and indeed the Tribal Chief had returned.

Reigns came out and both Sikoa and Rhodes were shocked. Reigns made his way to the ring and then started to run as he approached, and once in the ring Reigns went for a Superman Punch, but instead of targeting Cody he went after Sikoa. After the Punch Reigns set up in the corner and delivered a spear to the would-be Tribal Chief, and afterwards he left the ring and left Sikoa for Rhodes to take care of. Rhodes hit another Cross Rhodes and got the pin and the win, retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

SummerSlam Card (Updated Resuls)

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) def. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre def. CM Punk

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) def. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) def. Sami Zayn

