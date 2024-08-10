Cody Rhodes Chooses Next Challenger for Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes got things started on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and as you might expect, the fallout from SummerSlam ended up being a major focal point. That wasn’t Rhodes’ choice mind you, as the Champ was intent on looking to the future, but as he was about to announce who he wanted as his next challenger at Bash in Berlin, Solo Sikoa came out and demanded a rematch. Rhodes laughed him off and then brought up Roman Reigns’ return, and Kevin Owens would help Rhodes out to chase away The Bloodline. That’s what led to Rhodes revealing he wanted Owens as his next opponent, and he was committed to making it happen.

A Rematch Demanded

As Rhodes was making his way to the big reveal of his future opponent, Sikoa came out with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa by his side. Sikoa picked up a microphone and issued a challenge to Rhodes, though he took a shot at the crowd first. “What I want to talk about is SummerSlam. I would’ve been Champion. So before you do anything else to these people, you will give me a rematch for that Title,” Sikoa said.

“So, I said I didn’t want to talk about the past, but you want to talk about SummerSlam. Where you could not get the job done on your own and you caused Jacob Fatu to get hurt,” Rhodes said. “The same SummerSlam that you have set Roman Reigns on a warpath because you’ve been cosplaying as the Tribal Chief,” Rhodes said. Rhodes took a few more jabs at Sikoa and then said “You are absolutely 100% unequivocally delusional if you think you have any claim to a rematch. So Solo, what do you want to talk about?”

Trusted Ally and New Challenger

Sikoa then tried to attack Rhodes, but as The Bloodline approached the ring, Rhodes got some help from Kevin Owens. Owens came prepared too, bringing two chairs with him. That was enough to drive The Bloodline away, but as he left Sikoa said, “I’ll deal with you later after I find Roman Reigns.” Rhodes then said, “I’ll be right here waiting on you.”

That’s when Rhodes stopped Owens from leaving. “Kevin, I’m sure this will be awkward and will be uncomfortable, and if I know you and I do, you’re likely going to say no. But earlier before I was interrupted I was talking about who I’d like to face for the WWE Championship. Kevin, I’d like to face you,” Rhodes said.

“As much as I appreciate that, I don’t deserve a Title match,” Owens said. “I really don’t. I appreciate that as well but I don’t. Title matches need to be earned, and I haven’t earned it.” You deserve it chants hit, and Rhodes said, “You know what they’re saying right? They’re saying you deserve it.” Owens still pushed back, but Rhodes had his mind made up, and took the matter to Nick Aldis. Aldis then revealed that he was going to approach Roman Reigns about a rematch, but Owens then said he was in no way deserving of one after cheating so many times. His defense of everyone else needing a shot was enough to convince Aldis, and the match was made official for Bash in Berlin.

Are you looking forward to the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!