WWE’s Sami Zayn Confronts Roman Reigns on SmackDown, But Reunion Isn’t Happening

WWE’s Crown Jewel was a major turning point for Roman Reigns and the reunited original Bloodline, as they were defeated by Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline, with Reigns pinned by Sikoa in he middle of the ring. Tonight Reigns and Jimmy Uso hit the ring to start SmackDown and address what happened, and they were soon joined by Jey Uso. Sami Zayn then jumped into the mix, and all four were standing in the ring to hash some things out. Zayn got everyone hyped that we might see all four back together to face Sikoa, but then Zayn wanted an apology from Reigns to Jey that pretty much derailed that possibility. That led to Jacob Fatu telling Reigns a confrontation wasn’t happening unless Solo wanted it, so in the end, the fans nr Reigns got what they were hoping for.

A Misunderstanding

After Jey approached the ring, he had someone else to introduce. Jey said, “So I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding going on right now Uce, and if you can just hear em out, and listen to what he has to say, please.” That’s when Sami Zayn’s music hit and he approached the ring, much to Reigns’ dismay. Zayn tried to clear up what happened at Crown Jewel first.

“Look, um, first f all I want to address what happened at Crown Jewel. I want you to know that kick to the face, it wasn’t on purpose, okay? But I want you to know something, the only reason I showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey, and I would love to say the only reason I’m here tonight was that Jey asked me to come out here tonight, but that’s not true. Its’ been a long time since you and me have been in the ring together Roman, and I thought of all the things I would say and do if I was in the ring with you gain, but the truth is at Crown Jewel, when it was the four of us, for just a minute, it was special,” Zayn said.

“It took me back to a very special time in my career, a special time in my life, a special time with family. And here’s the thing, I’m not gonna lie, even though there’s been a lot here, there’s a part of you that has a soft spot for the time with the four of us in the Bloodline. And here’s the thing, I know Jey felt it in the ring, I know I felt it, and I know you on some level felt it too,” Zayn said.

“And you know how I know? Because you’re standing here right now. The only reason I’m here, the only reason he’s here, and the only reason Jey’s here and you’re listening right now, you want all of this back. Here’s the thing Roman, the people think the opposite of love is hate, but it’s not. The opposite of love is indifference, and I don’t think you’re indifferent to me. I think you love me,” Zayn said.

“You’re smirking, I see it, it’s still there! It’s right there. You remember the old days just like everybody else. And it could be like that, it could be all of us partying in the SUV, and me and Jimmy doing the handshake, and you being all jacked and cool, we could run all of that back. You know what I’m going to do Roman, I’m going to put the ball in your court. You want me to walk away and never be a part of Bloodline business again, I’ll do it. But I don’t think that’s what you want. I think you want the Usos , Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns fighting together again side by side! And if that’s what you want, I’ll do it. I just need you to do one thing for me…apologize,” Zayn said.

An Apology

Reigns scoffed at that and looked at Jimy and Jey and scoffed more. The crowd then chanted hug it out, and Reigns said “let me get this straight, you want me to apologize to you?” Zayn then surprised him by saying, “No, the apology’s not for me. I want you to apologize to Jey.”

Reigns bristled at that but then walked closer to Jey, and Jey was on his guard. Reigns then said, “I’m sorry” to the crowd’s ovation. Reigns then said “I’m sorry that I ever let you waste my time with this. He’s not in our family. He’s not our blood. He’s not honorary. Stop wasting my time. It’s not about him, it’s about Solo! Bring your a** to the ring right now and let’s handle business.”

Jacob Fatu then appeared on the screen and said, “Roman Reigns, I got your attention now. It’s been so long since you been Tribal Chief. Solo don’t jump when you tell him to jump. He don’t move when you tell him to move, and Solo will come out there when he damn well pleases. At the end of the day, you will acknowledge that.” Reigns was irritated, and Zayn headed backstage as Jey and Jimmy looked disappointed at ow everything turned out. If the reunion is happening, it will likely not be tonight.

