WWE’s Solo Sikoa Pins Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn Reunites with The Bloodline at Crown Jewel

The Bloodline drama started early, kicking off WWE Crown Jewel with the Tag Team match between the original Bloodline and the new Bloodline. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso united to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu, but there were already cracks showing in the reunion, as Reigns’ face during Jey’s epic entrance was pretty telling. That continued when Jey didn’t tag Reigns early in the match, but things seemed to simmer down later. Unfortunately Sikoa’s Bloodline got a bunch of cheap shots in when the referee was temporarily out of commission, and Sikoa was able to pin Reigns for the win, shocking the crowd. Sikoa’s group almost smashed Reigns through a table but that was averted, but then Jey was about to be brutally attacked with a chair when Sami Zayn came out and protected him (watch right here), reuniting another member of the OG Bloodline. Unfortunately that didn’t turn out so great, leaving Reigns knocked out and Zayn accidentally the cause.

Not On The Same Page

Jey said he’d like to start and Reigns was fine with it, so Jey started against Tonga. Tonga got the first strikes in, but Jey got back on his feet and then tagged in Jimmy. Fatu would tag in but The Usos would showcase their experience and drive the new Bloodline to ringside for a regrouping session with Sikoa.

Jey and Tonga were active next when the “we want Roman” chants started. Roman’s expression was great at this point and held his hand out for the tag, but then Jey hesitated and tagged in Jimmy instead. That caused some disruption as Reigns and Jimmy both were surprised, and Jey looked to be sending a message that Reigns wasn’t in charge anymore.

Jimmy was tagged but got surprised by Fatu, and the new Bloodline took control of the match as Sikoa tagged in. Sikoa taunted Reigns from the center of the ring, but then Jimmy got to Jey and tagged him in, delivering some offense and almost pining Tonga with a count of 2 and a half. Jey lifted Tonga but got fingers driven into his eyes, and then Fatu tagged in and hit Jey with a pop up Samoan Drop. Fatu hit a senton and then taunted Reigns, and Sikoa got a headbutt in when the referee wasn’t looking.

The crowd chanted OTC but Sikoa tagged in next and looked to be in complete control, stomping on Jey’s hand. Fatu tagged in and kept the momentum going, followed by Tonga and then a return by Sikoa. Jey got some offense in and gave himself some room, but then got clocked by Sikoa and knocked to the mat. Tonga then knocked Jimmy off the ring apron and taunted the crowd, but Jey hit him with a clothesline and tried to crawl towards his corner.

Reigns got the crowd amped and Jey tagged Reigns in, who then met Sikoa int he middle of the ring. Reigns and Sikoa exchanged heavy strikes to the head and Reigns then hit some clotheslines and a Superman Punch. Reigns hit a chokeslam on Sikoa next and then set up for a Superman Punch, but Sikoa caught him, only to get countered and hit with the Superman Punch right after.

Reigns set up for a spear but got kicked in the face and hit with a Samoan spike, though Jimmy broke it up at the very last second. Jimmy got kicked by Fatu and hit with a neckbreaker, and then Jey came in and got rocked by superkicks. Sikoa got hit with one too and then Fatu got another one, and Jey then dove over and collided with Fatu, though he got hit with a headbutt onto the floor.

A Shocking Win

Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Sikoa and then set up for the spear again, though Tonga then got involved and Reigns threw him over, knocking over the referee. Loa and Fatu got involved while he was out, and Fatu hit a flying elbow and then hit the moonsault on Reigns before knocking down the Usos to the floor. That left Reigns and Sikoa in the ring, and Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike again and followed with a second one. Sikoa covered Reigns and pinned him, getting the shocking win.

Reigns tried to fight back afterwards but the Bloodline attacked and him and threw him back down, and they did the same to Jimmy. Loa and Fatu then brought Reigns out of the ring and cleared off the announce table, but Jey came to help and broke it up. They fended him off in the ring, but they put a chair over him and threatened to damage him even further, and that drew out Sami Zayn.

A Big Return

Zayn got in front of Jey and Sikoa started trying to talk to him, welcoming him to their Bloodline with the motion of a hug. Sikoa told the crowd to quiet down with chants of Sami Uso, Zayn then went to hug Sikoa but attacked him instead, slamming him down, and that gave Jimmy, Jey, and Reigns time to get to their feet and clear the ring except for Sikoa.

Sikoa was right in the middle of all four, and they all tried to wait for the right moment to strike, but Zayn and Reigns ran into each other and Zayn knocked Reigns down. Jimmy got in Zayn’s face and they started arguing, with Jey breaking things up. Zayn walked away and Reigns was still trying to process everything, so while it was the reunion we wanted, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

What did you think of Zayn's return to The Bloodline?