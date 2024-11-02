Watch WWE’s Roman Reigns Break the Internet (and Jey Uso) With a “Yeet”

With WWE Crown Jewel happening in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, this week’s episode of SmackDown was taped ahead of time, actually happening right after last week’s episode aired on USA Network live. Those in attendance got to see a big moment from The Bloodline, but tonight we got the full reunion between the three original Bloodline members in Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. While we knew they threw the ones up eventually, we didn’t know that Jey had some stipulations that Reigns had to agree to before he agreed to come back. That led to Reigns agreeing in the most perfect way possible, which was with a Yeet that broke wrestling fans and Jey if you look at the video, and you can watch that right here.

We’re Equals

Before that happened, Jey laid out his stipulations to working with Reigns again, and it came down to respect. “I remember, I ain’t forget, what you did to me. How you did me. Physical damage. Emotional damage Uce. And mental damage. I still showed up, cause that’s what family do. For the ones before us Uce, and the ones after us. We gotta show em family above all,” Jey said.

“But this round Uce, this go-around, you’re not going to be telling me what to do, how to do it, I’m not your lackey no more Uce. I’m not your right hand no more Uce. I’m your equal now. We’re equals Uce. All three of us, equals. Alright? Side by side and run this thing like we used to do back in the day. Roman I’m telling you Uce, I’m telling you right now. If you even speak or treat me bruh, with the slightest disrespect, I’m gone. I’m out,” Jey said.

“I’m going to treat you like my cousin, and not like my tribal chief, and then I’ll see you tomorrow at Crown Jewel,” Jey said. “We can do it together Uce. So what you say Uce? We gonna do the damn thing or nah?”

YEET

Reigns took a minute and then held out his hand for the microphone. Jimmy gave it to him and after a minute or two and a number of OTC chants, Reigns shook his head and seemed as if he was going to shoot this reunion down before it started.

Then Reigns leaned into the mic and said “Yeet”, and he delivered a perfect expression to go with it. The crowd lost their minds and Jimmy started celebrating behind him. You can also see Jey trying not to laugh as he turns towards the camera and the crowd, which brings back memories of the infamous Ucey line from Sami Zayn that broke Jey and everyone else for that matter.

The trio then put up the ones and closed out the segment, and we would hear from Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline later in the night. The Bloodline teams will face each other at Crown Jewel, and it will be interesting to see what surprises WWE has in store for the storyline.

