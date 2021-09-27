WWE’s Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules

The SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line tonight at Extreme Rules, as current SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was set to take on Bianca Belair. This feud has picked up steam over the past two weeks, but there were plenty of people who were wondering where the other former SmackDown Women’s Champion was, that being Sasha Banks. Well, we now have our answer, and the answer is she’s back, making her anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules. Banks interrupted the match between Lynch and Belair, causing a DQ and making it known she is back for her title.

Here’s the card and results so far for Extreme Rules:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Big E (C), Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston defeated AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley (6 Man Tag)

Damian Priest (C) vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

You can follow all of our coverage of Extreme Rules right here on ComicBook.com, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!