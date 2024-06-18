WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Returns, Lays Out Challenge for a Title Shot at Money in the Bank

Monday Night Raw became Monday Night Rollins once again. After two months out of the ring, Seth Rollins made his return to television. Following WrestleMania 40, the former World Heavyweight Champion underwent surgery for a devastating injury he suffered back in January.

He continued wrestling through WrestleMania season where he headlined night one with Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns and then wrestling the very next night in a title match. Rollins made his intentions clear as his music sounded through the arena -- he's there to get the World Heavyweight Championship back.

WHAT A WAY TO KICK OFF THE NIGHT!@WWERollins is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/EAo85drnYQ — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

He teases possibly joining this year's Money in the Bank, claiming he's able to climb a ladder and retrieve a briefcase. Before the idea has time to marinate, Damian Priest interrupts him and explains that he has a lot of respect for him, detailing his plan to originally cash in on him out of respect. That didn't happen as he would cash in on Drew McIntyre instead, but Priest offers him a rematch that he doesn't have to earn a briefcase to receive. At Money in the Bank, he wants to go one-on-one with The Visionary and prove himself even more. Rollins of course accepts the challenge, though it's unclear if he's currently cleared for in-ring competition.

Rollins held the World Heavyweight Championship for almost an entire year, winning it at Night of Champions 2023. He was the inaugural title holder with 11 defenses, adding to his impressive WWE resume. When Roman Reigns was largely absent from WWE programming, fans were looking for a fighting champion that would be there week in and week out. WWE then came up with the idea to re-introduce the Heavyweight Championship and putting it on Rollins immediately added to its prestige. Although some called it the "second-rate championship," Rollins proudly called it the working man's title.

No matter who wins at MITB will have to face Gunther, the winner of King of the Ring, at this year's SummerSlam in August. Gunther has a decorated past with Rollins as he previously teased going after the World Heavyweight Championship. Now that he's no longer the longest-reigning Intercontinental Championship, it seems like only a matter of time before he gets ahold of his first world title in WWE.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Money in the Bank.