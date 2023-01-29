Shayna Baszler Debuts New Warhammer 40K-Inspired Ring Gear at Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler debuted a new Warhammer 40K-inspired look at last night's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio. The well-known 40K fan debuted ring gear based on the Night Lords, a legion of Chaos Space Marines known primarily for their campaigns of terror and fear in the aftermath of the Horus Heresy. Baszler's ring gear incorporated the red wings and lightning emblazoned on the Night Lords' armor, as well as several arrows of the eight-pointed cross that represents Chaos in the Warhammer 40K universe. Baszler confirmed the connection this morning on her Twitter account, with a quote from Konrad Curze, the founder of the Night Lords.

“It is better, by far, to be an object of fear than of respect. For one is a truth of the soul & the other an illusion of the mind.” — Konrad Curze, Night Haunter #warhammer40k #NightLords #Shayna4Warhammer #RoyalRumble @warhammer pic.twitter.com/L5o6wOM2d8 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 29, 2023

Baszler is a well-known Warhammer 40K fan and has worn ring gear inspired by various Space Marine and Chaos Space Marine factions. While her Dark Angels gear is probably her most recognizable look, she's also sported looks inspired by the Imperial Fists and the Space Wolves in recent months. Baszler even made a trip to Warhammer World in 2022 with Cesaro, which you can check out below.

Warhammer 40K seems destined to be the next big thing in genre entertainment, after Amazon Studios announced plans to create a Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe headed by Henry Cavill, who is also a well-known Warhammer fan. The science fiction franchise is set in a dystopic future where the xenophobic and stagnant Imperium of Man wages endless war against a plethora of factions, ranging from the forces of Chaos to alien rivals to traitors within its ranks. Countless books have been written expanding the Warhammer 40K universe in addition to a popular miniatures game focused on army warfare between factions. Baszler even advocated to appear in the upcoming show/film on Twitter, although it could be a few years before the project hits Prime Video.