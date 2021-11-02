WWE’s The Miz Comments on Dancing With The Stars Elimination

This season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars has been a wild one, and WWE fans were loving that the Awesome one himself The Miz was a part of this season’s cast. Unfortunately, The Miz was eliminated this week after falling into the bottom two against Jojo Siwa and bringing his run on the dance floor to a close. Miz took to Instagram to share some thoughts after the elimination and talk about how amazing the experience on the show was, an experience he enjoyed alongside his dancing partner Witney Carson as they recreated everything from Disney’s Aladdin to Hellraiser on the show, and you can find his comments below.

“The one person – the ONE person I didn’t want to be up against in the bottom two and it had to be @itsjojosiwa! Regardless of last nights outcome, I had fun,” Miz wrote. “The entire season I had fun because @dancingabc is fun. Was it hard? Yes. But fun. All of that comes down to being around such an incredible, absolutely incredible, cast and crew from @DancingABC. Thank you @WitneyCarson. I know the world knows how good you are, but Witney is such an incredible choreographer and so patient (and with me you have to be), and made me a better dancer every day. She became all too familiar with me asking “huh?”, “what are we doing?”, “wait, where we at?”. But like the pro she is, she never got frustrated with me even when I was frustrated with myself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you to all of the other pros and stars. My face was lit up with genuine excitement every time I saw you dance. You motivated me to be better and I thank you for that! Thank you to the judges for your honest feedback,” Miz wrote. “As a perfectionist, it wasn’t always easy hearing I wasn’t perfect, but I took and absorbed every ounce of feedback and applied it to the following week. Thank you to the incredible band who was the soundtrack of my dance life. Thank you to the absolute incredible crew, who hands down made my life easier and who don’t get the credit they deserve. The lighting team, the set design team, the pyro team, thank you! Thank you to all of the editors and producers who worked tirelessly on all of the packages. The costume and hair and makeup department were the absolute MVPs because no matter what I threw at them, no matter how tough I thought it was, there they were with a smile on their face ready to turn me in to Genie or Scar or Pinhead. Thank you to the camera and audio team and to the social media team. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to make Monday’s possible and I am so appreciative of all of it. Thank you!”

Carson also wrote a sweet post on Instagram about her Dancing with the Stars partner, and she enjoyed every minute of their run this season.

“MIIIIKKKKEEE 🥺😭 you were every pros DREAM partner. You took on each week with your whole heart and soul, you were fearless and so entertaining to watch grow into a dancer! I loved our brother and sister banter, our “do better”, “don’t mess this up for me” pep talks and your ability to make me laugh so hard, while at the same time wanting to punch you 😂😂😂!! I’m so so proud of you and this season, you absolutely killed it! Yes, you are one of my favorites and I’ll never forget this season with you. NO ONE, I repeat no one could get me into that bald cap but you,” Carson wrote. “Love you @mikethemiz can’t wait to make a cameo on @mizandmrs and make fun of you on that show too! 😘😂🤍 show mike some love you guys!!!!”