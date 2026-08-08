5 Most Shocking Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen series that has built a reputation for standing out from what the genre is typically known for. It embraces darker elements, which are constantly reflected in its narrative structure and through a protagonist who differs from what most other shonen series have previously showcased. What makes Jujutsu Kaisen stand out even more is how it doesn’t shy away from featuring deaths.

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While many shonen anime include character deaths, Jujutsu Kaisen uses them perfectly, adding significant value to the narrative. However, Season 2 went even beyond fans’ expectations, featuring not just one or two, but multiple fan-favorite character deaths that still make it the anime’s best and wildest season.

5) Riko Amanai

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Riko Amanai was introduced as the Star Plasma Vessel for Tengen, the candidate whose body would become Tengen’s next vessel to continue living. Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were tasked with escorting her, but by the end of the Hidden Inventory arc, fans were shocked when Riko, who had decided she wanted to live her life as she was after accepting Gojo and Geto’s help, was killed just seconds later.

This highlighted how cruel fate can be, as even those who wish to live on their own terms are not always given that chance. What made the moment even more surprising was the weapon used to kill her. Jujutsu Kaisen is a series built around supernatural combat, so the decision to use a simple gun caught viewers completely off guard. The death was emotional and shocking, and unfortunately, Season 2 was only getting started.

4) Toji Zenin

Toji Fushiguro, who had taken the Fushiguro surname after leaving the Zenin family, emerged as the perfect cunning villain of the Hidden Inventory arc and the first character to be depicted with a Heavenly Restriction body due to being born with zero cursed energy. Toji shocked the fandom by outsmarting Satoru Gojo and nearly killing him in their first fight. Unfortunately for Toji, Gojo was not only gifted but also incredibly intelligent.

Gojo truly became the strongest after his encounter with Toji, mastering the Blue and Red techniques, which ultimately allowed him to create Hollow Purple and bring an end to Toji. The shocking part was that while fans expected Toji to be defeated, few expected him to die so brutally, as Gojo literally obliterated his torso, proving that even a Heavenly Restriction user was no match for someone with the Six Eyes.

3) Mahito

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Mahito gradually emerged as one of the series’ main villains from the very beginning. He constantly became the greatest obstacle for the protagonists, tormenting Yuji Itadori more than any other antagonist. After killing multiple beloved characters in Season 2, Mahito seemed destined to become one of the series’ final villains. That made his showdown against Yuji and Aoi Todo, which ended with the usually cruel villain begging for his life, both surprising and satisfying.

However, the emergence of the fake Suguru Geto suggested that Mahito might survive and become an even greater threat. Instead, the anime shocked fans by having Geto absorb him, finally killing off what many believed would be a long-term main villain. It was another reminder that even the villains have no plot armor in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Nanami Kento

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Kento Nanami emerged as one of the best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and one of its most relatable. He was portrayed as a salaryman in his 30s who simply wanted to live a quiet life, working because he understood it was a necessity. With humble dreams like taking a vacation in Malaysia, Nanami quickly became one of the series’ most beloved characters. He also grew into a mentor figure for Yuji Itadori, making him even more compelling.

That is exactly why Nanami’s death at the hands of Mahito remains the most shocking and heartbreaking death in the series. There is no doubt many fans would have traded multiple other characters to keep him alive. However, Jujutsu Kaisen was always meant to be a brutal series, and Nanami’s death cemented that reputation.

1) Nobara Kugisaki

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Although Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen series with some of the wildest elements in the genre, it still follows many of its core conventions. This is reflected in its main trio, consisting of two male characters and one female character. With Nobara Kugisaki filling that role, most fans assumed she had the same level of plot armor as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. However, Season 2 shocked the fandom when Mahito seemingly killed Nobara.

This moment completely changed how fans viewed Jujutsu Kaisen as a shonen series and arguably positioned it closer to a seinen. Nobara’s apparent death became the final trigger that pushed Yuji to his mental limit, exactly as Mahito had intended. That is what makes Nobara’s apparent death not only the most shocking moment of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, but arguably the most shocking death in the entire anime.