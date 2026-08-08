Studio BONES President Addresses My Hero Academia Remake (Exclusive)

Studio BONES recently ended the My Hero Academia anime adaptation following ten years of Izuku Midoriya and the other students of UA Academy fighting the forces of evil. With many wondering when we might see this superhero shonen universe make a comeback, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Studio BONES president Masahiko Minami regarding this very topic. With BONES having experience in recreating anime worlds with the remake series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Minami was more than happy to talk about whether they will revisit any of their past series.

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Remakes and revivals have become a big-ticket item in the anime world these days, but this fact doesn’t mean that BONES is jumping in on this trend. In fact, Minami confirmed that the production house didn’t have any plans to remake any of their previous series while attending this year’s Otakon convention: “We’re more interested in creating new works in the future and aren’t that interested in reboots. I think there’s a difference for Fullmetal Alchemist since that’s a unique case. When we first worked on the anime adaptation, that original manga hadn’t been finished yet. The reason why the second version exists is that we wanted to finish the original story that had taken place in the manga in the anime itself with Brotherhood. It’s a little different from what we typically think of anime.”

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While a My Hero Academia remake might not be in the cards, this doesn’t mean that Studio BONES is pulling back on their anime production. In fact, one of their biggest recent additions to their roster is Daemons of the Shadow Realm, a new anime adaptation from creator Hiromu Arakawa. During our discussion, Minami discussed the hurdles of creating this new work and whether the experience working on the Elric brothers made it easier to work on the recent series.

“I do strongly believe there is a relationship that we have built with Arakawa-sensei, though Daemons of the Shadow Realm is so different from Fullmetal Alchemist. I sometimes wonder if the original author made it so different intentionally. These differences have made creating this series that much more difficult, but I feel that we’ve been able to accomplish bringing the story to life as a team.”

At present, following the release of My Hero Academia: I am a hero too, there are no future animated stories planned for Horikoshi’s work. Despite this fact, Kohei is still working on weaving new stories for Weekly Shonen Jump. Specifically, a new horror story from the mangaka is set to release in a few days, as Don’t Laugh, Shijima-San is being teased as a “boy-meets-girl” horror story. With BONES president already telling ComicBook.com that he would be interested in adapting this spooky short if the stars aligned,