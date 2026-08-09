Don’t Let These 5 New 2026 Anime Sit in Your Backlog

2026 is proving to be one of the best years for anime, living up to the modern era by delivering numerous new series alongside many returning seasons. The Winter 2026 season was primarily focused on returning anime, with new installments of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and many more. However, the Spring and Summer seasons made room for brand-new anime.

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With dozens of new anime released across the first three seasons of the year, keeping up with everything can be overwhelming, leaving many series in the backlog. Since choosing which ones to watch first can be difficult, we’ve picked the five best new anime of 2026 that are absolutely worth your time.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

While the Winter 2026 season was mostly about returning anime, it also introduced one of the year’s biggest standouts, Sentenced to Be a Hero, which was hailed as Crunchyroll’s best new anime of 2026 after just its first episode. The series debuted with a special, nearly hour-long premiere, featuring a level of production that matched many modern high-action anime films.

However, it wasn’t just the high production values and fluid animation that made it stand out, but arguably its dark fantasy story, which delivers a compelling and unique narrative without relying on the isekai tropes that many similar series are built around. If you’ve been putting this one off after hearing about the hype, now is the time to finally give it a chance.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been hailed as the successor to one of the greatest anime of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist. As the author’s second series, it carries many of the qualities that made the first a global sensation. The series takes its time to build its world, with the first few episodes delivering twists that many fans won’t see coming.

Moreover, Bones Film is crafting this series with the same love and dedication it brings to its other productions. The anime premiered in the Spring 2026 season and is still ongoing, making now the perfect time to start while the episode count is still low, rather than putting it off until it becomes more intimidating to catch up with and missing out on the successor to a masterpiece.

3) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

While the anime industry is filled with some of the most fantastical narratives imaginable, grounded stories centered on adults remain rare. Fortunately, 2026 delivered two such series, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You and Chainsmoker Cat, that fill this gap. While both deserve to be seen, the latter adds a unique twist that makes it especially entertaining.

Its biggest hook is undoubtedly the gimmick of a catgirl who spends the last of her money on cigarettes. However, beneath its dark comedy lies a poignant story that explores the reasons behind these catgirls’ destructive habits. Chainsmoker Cat is both weird and refreshing, and if you’ve been planning to watch it, this is your sign to finally pick it up.

2) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a Summer 2026 anime that, with just its first two episodes, has emerged as one of the darkest series of the year and a true contender for the best new anime of 2026. While the title may suggest a supernatural story about witches and wizards, it is actually a historical seinen that follows a slave determined to bring down the Mongol Empire from within.

The series follows Sitara, a slave who was raised in a household of scholars before tragedy struck when the Mongol Empire invaded and destroyed her homeland. Determined to take revenge, she sets out to orchestrate the empire’s downfall from within. But that is far easier said than done, and with each new episode, the series continues to establish itself as a beautiful, engaging espionage story that everyone should prioritize if it is sitting in their backlog.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

If there is one anime from 2026 that you should watch above all others, it is undoubtedly Witch Hat Atelier. Many magical anime tell fantasy stories that portray magic as a mysterious force, often causing it to lose its meaning. Witch Hat Atelier, however, approaches magic with logic and structure, making it feel even more mysterious while giving it a lasting impact that helps viewers truly understand it.

While that alone makes the anime worth watching, Bug Films has brought the series to life with flawless execution that elevates its magical elements even further. Episode 5 sparked widespread praise across the anime community, with many calling it the episode of the year. Witch Hat Atelier is truly the best new anime of 2026 and deserves to be experienced rather than left sitting in your backlog.