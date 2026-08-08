10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in August 2026

The Summer 2026 anime season is currently ongoing, and most of the major anime have already been released for this quarter. However, since this season’s anime were released only last month, they barely have enough episodes for fans to binge. Not to mention that keeping up with weekly episodes isn’t ideal for those who prefer binge-watching, especially during weekends. It’s also overwhelming for fans to keep up with the updates since most episodes tend to end on a cliffhanger and make fans wait for several days before revealing what happens next.

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Most of the new releases are always available on Crunchyroll since it’s the largest anime streaming platform for fans across the globe. However, aside from the seasonal releases, the platform has several hundred anime across all genres. If you’re looking to watch new series this month that have already released full seasons, then this list is perfect for you.

10) Bungo Stray Dogs

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

Bungo Stray Dogs remains one of the most beloved action anime series on the platform even 10 years after its original debut. The anime has released five seasons, a canon film, and even a spin-off series, all of which are streaming on Crunchyroll. The fifth season of the main story was released over three years ago, but the anime hasn’t shared any plans for its return yet. The reason behind the delay of Season 6 isn’t because of the low popularity, but the lack of manga content, which isn’t enough for the studio to announce a new season.

When the fifth season was released, the anime had already caught up with the manga. Not only that, but the manga concluded its first part in March this year and hasn’t shared any updates on its return. Atsushi’s journey is far from over, and it will only get more intense with each season. Although a sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet, it’s more or less guaranteed that the anime will return eventually.

9) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is one of those rare Shonen series that fans often find almost nothing to complain about. The story is beautifully written from the beginning to the end, and the anime adaptation is nothing short of incredible. Luckily for anime fans who love action and character development, the entire story has been fully adapted within three seasons by the renowned animation studio Bones, so you can binge it over the weekend. The ending focuses on the emotional maturity of the characters, especially the protagonist, as they overcome the trials and personal struggles.

Compared to the mainstream Shonen series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Mob Psycho 100 may not be as popular, but it is considered one of the best Shonen series of all time. Additionally, the anime is based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man. The story follows Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student with destructive psychic abilities who decides to keep his powers hidden from the world.

8) Witch Hat Atelier

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

This beloved fantasy anime has only aired its first season, and it’s already considered one of the biggest hits in recent years. Thanks to the striking visuals and the unique fantasy setting, the anime will draw you in right away. The anime is based on an award-winning manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since 2016. The stellar visuals do justice to the manga’s intricate art style, even though adapting a series with such a unique style into another medium is always more complicated.

Since the manga is long and more detailed, the anime had to make a few changes, including removing certain scenes to fit into the episodes. Even so, the adaptation has been nothing short of extraordinary. However, it’s not just the animation and art style, but the story itself is intriguing enough to keep fans immersed in Coco’s journey as she uncovers the truth about the world of magic.

7) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

If you love watching the journey of an underdog climbing the ladder of a magical world, then Wistoria: Wand and Sword will definitely become one of your favorites. Much like the hit Shonen Jump series Black Clover and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, this action fantasy anime also follows a protagonist who has no magic power in a world where magical talent is everything. However, even without a drop of mana, Will Serfort aims to become a Magia Vander, a title granted to the five most talented mages in the kingdom.

The anime follows his journey as he struggles to fulfill the promise he made to his childhood sweetheart. As his journey continues, he learns how to use the true power hidden within him. The anime has released two seasons so far, and the third one is already in production. While fans might have to wait a year or two for the upcoming season, the first two anime seasons are more than exciting enough to make you root for Will.

6) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Even among post-apocalyptic settings, Dr. Stone stands out for its unique themes and exceptional storytelling. The anime, based on the award-winning Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, reached its grand finale in June 2026, seven years after the anime debut. Even now, this sci-fi series remains one of the most critically acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump series thanks to its unique premise and its realistic scientific approach.

Although the manga was said to have an abrupt ending during its serialization, it’s considered one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen series of all time. Luckily, even if the series didn’t have a fleshed-out epilogue of a few chapters, it ended after answering all the major questions for fans. Since the anime has now officially ended, Crunchyroll is streaming all episodes in English dub, so don’t forget to catch up to this masterpiece.

5) Journal the Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Shuka

Unlike what the title suggests, Journal the Witch is not a supernatural fantasy. In fact, the witch in the title is a metaphor for the main characters’ perceived differences from social norms, instead of an actual magical power. Although the anime is critically acclaimed, it remains one of the most underrated series of the year. This must be why the anime hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, even though the manga has more than enough material to begin production.

The story centers around a 35-year-old novelist, Makio Kodai, who takes in her 15-year-old niece after the girl’s parents died in an accident. The anime follows their journey as they learn to live with each other while figuring out what they must do in their lives. The story portrays real-life struggles through the characters, making it all the more relatable as the main characters form an unbreakable bond.

4) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks

Based on Tatsuya Endo’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Spy x Family returned with its Season 3 last year, which you can catch up on the series while awaiting updates on Season 4. Although the anime hasn’t officially announced a fourth season yet, considering its popularity, it’s more or less guaranteed the studio will release it eventually. The third season brings Loid one step closer to completing Operation Strix, but the mission is turning out to be more difficult than even he can handle.

This beloved anime blends spy action and the found family tropes into an epic journey of the unique Forger family. The series is episodic in nature as the story keeps progressing slowly towards the end goal. Not only that, but despite having a comedic appeal, the series has deep and complex undertones focusing on war, grief, human experimentation, among many other dark themes.

3) Link Click

Image Courtesy of Studio LAN

Technically, Link Click is considered a Donghua, the Chinese word for an animated series or film. The Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for the past few years, and Link Click is one of the most notable series, which debuted on Crunchyroll in 2021. Despite being an original story with no previous fanbase, it didn’t take long for Link Click to become one of the most popular mystery series thanks to its exceptional story.

The story’s supernatural themes and the layers of mysteries often intrigue viewers, especially since it keeps getting more intense in each season. Looking at the premise of the donghua, one would never be able to guess that it’s an unbelievably emotional story with high stakes and intense action. The anime is all set for its return with a new season in August this year, and it will be more devastating than ever.

2) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

Despite being one of the best anime of the 2020s, Apocalypse Hotel never gained the recognition it deserved, which is all the more reason why a sequel seems highly unlikely. One of the downsides of an original anime is that they often fail to grab viewers’ attention. Anime that are based on popular manga or light novels already have an active fanbase that helps make the series more popular. However, Apocalypse Hotel, despite having a unique premise and exceptional story, didn’t become nearly as popular as it should have.

The gorgeous animation by CygamesPictures and the exceptional story touches on several thought-provoking themes with a unique outlook on humanity. The story takes place in the year 2157, where humans have long since abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Amid the ruined civilization stands Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, which is currently being run by the hotelier robots who await humanity’s return even after more than a century.

1) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After making fans wait for a year, the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy began streaming on Crunchyroll last month. This means you can finally catch up on the anime or even rewatch it to jog your memory before any update on Infinity Castle Part 2 is revealed. The Infinity Castle is the second final arc of the manga and also the longest one, which is why Ufotable is adapting it in a trilogy film series.

The story has become way more intense in the latest arc, and it mostly focuses on the fights without much break. Tanjiro’s journey, which began in order to turn his sister back into a human, has been extremely difficult. However, his struggles are far from over since the Demon Slayer Corps has to face off against the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji. The story has come a long way over the years, and it will have one of the most tragic yet bittersweet endings of all time.