Viral My Hero Academia Artwork Combines All Might and Kirby

The Superman of My Hero Academia arrives in a flash when danger rears its ugly head. While All Might may be retired in the franchise thanks in part to his final titanic battle against the villainous All For One, that isn't stopping his former glory from consistently being highlighted as one of the sticking points of the popular anime series. Even with All Might's power gone, he continues as a teacher to his students at UA Academy and is giving his all to make sure that Midoriya continues as the new Symbol of Peace. Now, one fan has created a hilarious fusion between All Might and Nintendo's bizarre creature, Kirby.

Kirby has had a long role as one of the characters within the stable of Nintendo, appearing not just in his own titular video games but also as a constant in the "fighting game" of Super Smash Bros. The floating pink oddity has the ability to absorb the powers of his enemies that he sucks into his stomach, making for an interesting quirk were he to be a hero or villain in My Hero Academia.

Reddit User Benden_15 shared the hilarious image that takes the smiling face of All might and transfixes it upon the pink exterior of Kirby, the gelatinous creature that has appeared across a large number of Nintendo's consoles dating back to the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System:

All Might has survived a number of fights by the skin of his teeth, though his eventual demise has been hinted at during numerous stories in the series. With the finale of the Overhaul story arc, there has been a glimmer of hope in that Sir Nighteye's predictions regarding Midoriya were able to be changed. With Deku's life not ending at the hands of Overhaul, it's entirely possible that All Might may be able to survive his fate.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.