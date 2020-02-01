Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Obsessed with Gohan's New Shield Technique

At the end of the day, Gohan simply won't ever be the fighter that either Goku and Vegeta are, and that is totally fine. The two pure blooded Saiyans may be some of the greatest warriors in the universe, but there are definitely things that they could improve on when it comes to the fisticuff sessions they find themselves in. Gohan on the other hand is able to use his brains and status as a scholar to create new moves and strategies that may avoid his father during a regularly schedule scuffle.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Moro's henchmen have arrived on Earth and the Z Fighters have been enlisted to stop them by the Galactic Patrol. With both Piccolo and Gohan being pitted against the absorbing powers of OG73-1, the artificial life form that is perhaps Moro's strongest warrior, the son of Goku unleashes a brand new move that has fans taking notice. As Dragon Ball fans witnessed a brand new energy shield technique from the hybrid Saiyan, they're taking their thoughts to social media to share with the world!

