Kagurabachi Creator to Make Rare Appearance Stoking Anime Hopes

Kagurabachi is without a doubt one of the most promising new series to come out of Shonen Jump in the last few years. The series exploded in popularity almost immediately after its debut back in September 2023, and is all but on its way to becoming one of Shonen Jump’s pillars in the absence of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen.All that said, the biggest question on fans’ minds is when Kagurabachi will get an anime of its own, if at all, and it seems like Anime NYC could finally bring fans some good news.

A post on X by @animenyc recently announced that Kagurabachi’s creator, Takeru Hokazono, will be one of the guests attending Anime NYC this year, which will be held from August 22nd to 25th. While no details have been divulged about the panel just yet, Hokazono’s appearance at Anime NYC could hint at an official anime announcement finally being made at the convention. With nearly two years having passed since the manga’s serialization and well over 80 chapters’ worth of content to pull from, a Kagurabachi anime is quite overdue, especially with several rumors of adaptation going around since July of last year.

Kagurabachi May Announce an Anime at Anime NYC

GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT



His first serialized work, "Kagurabachi", started in issue 42 of "Weekly Shonen Jump" in 2023 (on sale September 19) as well as MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA, Shueisha's global (excluding Japan, China, and Korea) manga reading platform.

🎟️ https://t.co/diaBQfTT7l pic.twitter.com/B6INhbFmku — Anime NYC (@animenyc) July 14, 2025

While Anime Japan and Anime Expo 2025 sadly did not produce any updates on Kagurabachi’s anime prospects, it seems like fans can really put their hopes on Anime NYC this time, as Hokazono’s appearance seems quite promising. There have already been several hints that Kagurabachi could be getting an anime over the last year or so, starting with Shueisha filing a trademark for the series under the Entertainment section at the end of 2023. This was followed by a report by Toyo Kezai in December 2024 that Kagurabachi would be getting an anime by CyGamesPictures and Shochiku. With CyGamesPictures also having just released the premiere of The Summer Hikaru Died on Netflix, if this holds up as true, it’s a promising glimpse at quality expectations for Kagurabachi’s anime.

Interestingly enough, Netflix has also previously teased a Kagurabachi anime adaptation, stoking fans’ hopes even further. With over 2 million copies in circulation as of May 2025, Kagurabachi more than deserves an anime, and hopefully, it won’t be too long till fans get confirmation. The series is a gorgeous dark fantasy that is poised to become the next big anime sensation, especially as fans wait for the next installments of popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, as Kagurabachi has been strongly reminiscent of the two from the very start and the anime would most certainly be a hit among both fandoms.

