New Anime from Inuyasha & Ranma 1/2 Creator Drops Exciting First Look & Trailer: Watch

Yet another manga from the legendary and influential Rumiko Takahashi, creator of Ranma 1/2 and many more, will be receiving an exciting anime adaptation very soon, and by the people behind her biggest hit, no less. The mangaka has received many amazing adaptations over the years, and one of her most underrated series is going to be on television and streaming platforms soon, introducing her fans to yet another good series that went under the radar.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of both Rumiko Takahashi and the MAO anime project, the series written and illustrated by the creator will receive an anime set to be released in spring 2026. Furthermore, it will be animated by Studio Sunrise, the studio behind Inuyasha, and some of the core staff who worked on the iconic anime will be returning for this new project. The dark fantasy manga is Takahashi’s latest manga, and this marks her 6th anime adaptation in the wake of her recent 35-year anniversary of spawning hits in the manga world.

Rumiko Takahashi’s Latest Anime Adaptation Will Hit Next Year

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Nanoka Kiba, a modern-day high school student, once narrowly escaped death under mysterious circumstances eight years ago. Her life takes another strange turn when she passes through a mysterious gate and is transported to the Taisho Era. There, she encounters Mao, an enigmatic exorcist on a mission to hunt a deadly creature known as a byōki. As they navigate the supernatural dangers of this era together, Nanoka begins to uncover secrets that may connect her past to Mao’s quest in unexpected and deeply intertwined ways, setting the stage for a mysterious journey.

Teruo Sato will be directing the anime at Studio Sunrise (Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass), and he has directed another Takahashi manga, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Yuko Kakihara (2022’s Urusei Yatsura revival) will be in charge of the series composition, with Yoshihito Hishinuma (Inuyasha) serving as both the chief animation director and character designer. Hiroshi Katō and Izumi Hoki will be the art directors, and Hiromi Kikuta (Haikyuu!!, Given) will be the sound director. Additionally, staff who have worked on other of Rumiko Takahashi’s manga have been brought onboard for the project.

Amazingly, the second season of the Ranma 1/2 remake will premiere in October 2025, and the Mao anime will start airing shortly after. The manga, which began in 2019, is still as vibrant artistically and has Rumiko Takahashi’s iconic flair, and with such a good team to bring it to life, there is no doubt it will be a great adaptation and add another anime to the legendary creator’s belt.