Castlevania Season 3 Release Date Announced

Castlevania's third season is going to bring our favorite vampire slayer, Trevor Belmont into a brand new world, one that is bereft of a certain lord of the night. In the tail end of the series' second season, Belmont and his friends Alucard and Sypha were able to do the impossible and send Dracula to the grave, seemingly once and for all. With the lord of the undead no longer a part of the picture, it's clear that the trio aren't out of the woods yet as a new batch of vampires are looking to take advantage of Drac's absence and fans are finally privy to when this new struggle will take place.

Netflix has announced that Castlevania Season Three will be premiering on March 5th of this year, finally giving fans the knowledge of just when the trio of vampire slayers will once again be transmitted to their living rooms via the popular streaming service. The anime series has been following a loose interpretation of the third Castlevania game that came out decades ago for the 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System, which ironically enough has been thought of as one of the more difficult entries in the season.

The news was shared via Twitter Account, hyping up fan excitement by confirming that Trevor and company will be returning this year to the popular anime series, written by the prolific Warren Ellis, writer of bizarre novels and comics alike, as well as several other television series:

With Dracula no longer the king of the undead, this leads to some very interesting story lines to explore, as the larger than life vampire has been the focal point of the series since it's inception on Netflix. If you haven't had the chance to check out this series yet, it is well worth your time and gives us some of the most fantastic anime fights we've seen in some time.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.