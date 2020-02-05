Death Note Fans Argue Over the Series Best Protagonist Yet

Fans were shocked to see the original announcement that Death Note would be returning with a special one shot thanks in part to Viz Media, with Ryuk returning to the world of man to give his Death Note to a new user following the death of Light Yagami at the end of the original anime series. With the introduction of Minoru Tanaka as a part of this new story, fans are debating which protagonist was the best, despite Light's longer tenure as the master of the notebook that allows its user to murder from a distance.

Light Yagami himself was a genius, looking to change the world through the Death Note by killing murderers and criminals the world over, gaining a following of loyal enthusiasts who dubbed him "Kira". Light was quite brilliant throughout the initial series but it wasn't enough to save him from eventually losing his life, and Ryuk left the body of the boy he hovered over for so long. With this new sequel story, we are introduced to Minoru Tanaka, a boy who might not share the intellect of Light but hatches a scheme that is nearly flawless in his use of the Death Note.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”