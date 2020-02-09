Dragon Ball Z Abridged Fans Bid Farewell to the Favorite Series

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is one of the biggest ever to come out of anime and manga, and it has spawned several different franchises that have gone off into their own popularity. The fandom for this series is especially strong, and in 2008, a group of fans came together to share their parodical take on the anime with a series of fun short videos adapting the events of the Saiyan saga. Dragon Ball Z Abridged has since grown over the years into its own massive juggernaut, and this experiment from Team Four Star took on a whole new life.

With the last full project from this web series debuting back in 2018, and a notable project in the works was publicly scrapped, fan concern was eventually confirmed as Team Four Star announced that Episode 60 of the series (which is a massive three part battle between Gohan and Cell) was actually the final episode of the project.

Later confirming that the Dragon Ball Z Abridged project has officially ended, and any plans to continue to adapt the events of the original series were canceled, fans of Team Four Star's series have take to the Internet to bid farewell to the fan favorite series. It's been a big part of many fans' lives, some just as long as the original series, so it was a bittersweet farewell indeed.

