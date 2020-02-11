JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Honors the Oscars' Elsas with New Sketch

The Academy Awards have closed for another year, and have honored all sorts of feature films. There were a few notable surprises when it came to who won, but even more surprisingly, Frozen 2 missed out on a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. It wasn't snubbed entirely, however, as its lead single of "Into the Unknown" was one of the many songs nominated for Best Original Song of the year. It came with its own set of surprises for its performance during the ceremony as Idina Menzel performed the single alongside the voice actresses for the International releases for the film.

It was a performance to remember featuring many talented performers, and @asikoh009 (who works as an animator for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime series among many others) celebrated this fun performance with a nice tribute. Imagining all of the Elsas taking the stage in the gowns of their actresses, @asikoh009 definitely captured a gorgeous new look for the fan-favorite princess.

Frozen 2 might not have taken any Academy Awards honors this year, losing our Best Original Song to Elton John's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, but the franchise will be continuing in a surprising way. It was confirmed last year that a manga adaptation for Frozen 2 was in the works, so maybe the film could even get an anime someday? Would you watch a Frozen anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

As for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind was the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series that wrapped up its anime run last year. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the English dub of the series is now airing on Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block.