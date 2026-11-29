Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now made their final cancellation of the year with the final manga being cut before 2026 comes to an end, and it marks 15 titles that have come to an end for the magazine this year overall. This is the final period of transition for Shonen Jump as it heads into their 2027 schedule next month, and it means the final wave of new additions have come to the magazine. It also means that the some other titles have had to be cleared out to make room.

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But while the last month has seen two of the longer Shonen Jump titles end their respective stories with both Witch Watch and Sakamoto Days coming to an end, it’s not the same case for the final title ending with this phase too. Reiya Machida’s Cannon Master has now been cancelled with the release of Chapter 22 marking the truncated end for the up and coming series. It’s bittersweet as fans really saw the potential of this one, but it just didn’t find an audience in Japan.

Cannon Master Cancelled With Shonen Jump After 22 Chapters

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Reiya Machida’s Cannon Master has officially come to an end with Chapter 22, and with it the creator wraps up the final bit of story that they were able to sneak into this one. Unlike some of the other cancellations we have seen earlier this year that had been cut short before Chapter 20, this series got a few more chapters to help expand it further out. Bharat and Ur wrapped up their final battle with the penultimate chapter, and had needed to craft a new flute for Ur. With this settled, the two set out to train once more.

But with Ur showing so much improvement, Bharat also vows to keep up his own training so that he can somehow always stay once step ahead. It’s teased that the two of them go on to be known as the titular “Cannon Master” due to how well they’re able to master their magic abilities, and their adventures continue on. With lots of cool designs helping it stick out when it originally made its debut earlier this Summer, it’s certainly a shame to see its journey cut to an end short here given how well it had been doing in international territories.

Shonen Jump Ends 15 Manga in 2026

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Cannon Master marks the end of the 15th manga with Shonen Jump through the year. It’s the ninth title cancelled with the magazine because it failed to get attention with Japanese fans, and there have been just as many new titles to make their debuts as they hope to get their attention from fans. Out of all of the cancelled titles, it was Cannon Master and Kinato’s Magic that got a little bit of extra legroom to end their respective stories.

The breakdown of titles ended with Shonen Jump in 2026 is as such:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Kinato’s Magic

Alien Headbutt

Drawn to the Fire

Cannon Master

Hima-ten!

Blue Box

The Elusive Samurai

Witch Watch

Sakamoto Days

With five longer running hits reaching their natural end, and Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo naturally ending its own short run, what’s been your favorite Shonen Jump ending this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments.