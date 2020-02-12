Hayao Miyazaki's Oscars Exhibit to Open Soon

Studio Ghibli is arguably one of the most legendary animation studios in existence, having created one of the Best Picture Award winners at the Academy Awards with the mythical tale of Spirited Away. The long running animation house certainly has a lot to be thankful for from animator Hayao Miyazaki, who has had a hand in putting together a good number of the feature length films that have propelled the animators into being a house hold name. Now, The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures is set to honor both the studio and the legendary animator of Miyazaki with an exhibit highlighting some of their prolific works!

Studio Ghibli has had some very noteworthy stories in the news recently, with two new films being worked on by both the animation house and Hayao Miyazaki himself. Though Miyazaki was retired for some time, with the animator currently in his late 70s, he couldn't avoid the siren call of animation and is working to bring some new feature length films to the anime loving public. Also, Ghibli is looking to unveil a brand new theme park, with the attractions and landscape of said amusement park created in the style of their critically acclaimed hits such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Kiki's Delivery Service, and many others!

The official description for the upcoming Exhibit which will look to open in December of this year 2020, reads as such:

"Taking visitors on a thematic journey through Miyazaki’s cinematic worlds, the exhibition will present original production materials from each of the director’s acclaimed animated feature films, including My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and the Academy Award–winning Spirited Away (2001). More than two hundred image boards, character designs, storyboards, layouts, cels, and backgrounds—some of which have never been seen outside of Studio Ghibli’s archives—will be on view alongside large-scale projected clips of the most memorable scenes from Miyazaki’s films. The exhibition will be accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue, film series, public programs, and a selection of exclusive Studio Ghibli merchandise offered in the museum’s retail store."

