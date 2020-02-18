New Digimon Evolutions Draw Hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Comparisons

With the latest movie in the Digimon franchise inching ever closer to a wide release, the Digi-destined will be returning once again in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. As more news is released for the upcoming feature length film, fans have unearthed new shots of two of the most popular digital monsters of the franchise in Agumon and Gabumon, giving them brand new evolutions that take on a far more human appearance than anything we had seen from either of them before. With these new appearances received to mixed reception online, one Twitter User has created a fusion of the long running franchise with that of the strange franchise that is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

Much like the digital monsters of this long running anime and video game series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduces Stands that act as protectors of their users. While the Joestars and the other characters of the anime don't collect Stands like digital and/or pocket monsters, they do use their insane abilities to battle others across the board. If you haven't yet experienced the sixth story arc of JoJo however in Stone Ocean, we would tell you to stay tuned for that one as it's a tad closer to the concept of exchanging Stands than you might think!

Twitter User DigimonPeru shared this hilarious still image from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna that shows these insanely powerful digital monsters given the hates of Joseph Joestar and Jotaro Kujo, transforming them into characters from the popular Hirohiko Araki franchise:

Jojosmon is Real! pic.twitter.com/zoTIqDSLfg — Comunidad de Digielegidos (@DigimonPeru) February 17, 2020

What do you think of this hilarious fusion between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Digimon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, JoJo, and digital monsters!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The official description for the upcoming film in the Digimon franchise reads as such: “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"

