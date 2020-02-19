Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Dante Basco on Whether He'll Appear in Netflix's Series (Exclusive)

It has been a long time since Avatar: The Last Airbender made its way to television. The series lives on in comics and novels, but a solid 15 years have gone by since the world first met Aang and the Avatar gang. These days, the title is back in the news since Netflix is working on a live-action adaptation of the show, and one star is open to returning to the Fire Nation.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Dante Basco (Hook) about his tenure with Avatar: The Last Airbender. The veteran voice actor played Zuko in the series, and his work at the prince was praised the world over. Speaking about the show's 15th anniversary, Basco opened up about the live-action Netflix series and whether he'd do a cameo.

"We'll see, we'll see,: the actor said before discussing his place behind the scenes.

The vague answer isn't too surprising given how far out Netflix is from airing the series. So far, no casting has been confirmed for Avatar: The Last Airbender, but the show's creators have promised this adaptation will not go the way of its first. After all, the original live-action version of the cartoon is an effective pariah given how terrible it was.

As for Basco, fans would love to see the actor return to the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender but in person this time. A loving cameo would be enough for diehard fans of the fiery prince, so here's to hoping Netflix is down for such an easter egg!

Do you want to see Basco return to the series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.

