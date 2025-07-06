Every New Anime Premiering This Week (July 7th)

Anime fans have already had an amazing first week of the Summer 2025 season, with massive shows like Dandadan Season 2 and Gachiakuta dropping. The hype continues into the second week of the new season. This week doesn’t feature as many massive releases. However, there’s still a lot to be excited about. The Summer 2025 season is one of the most stacked anime seasons in recent memory, and this week is doing nothing to tarnish that reputation.

This week sees the return of a fan-favorite shonen series, one of the most popular isekais makes a comeback, a legendary anime gets a reboot, and one of the funniest seinen series finally returns. It might not have the jaw-dropping awe of the week that came before, but don’t sleep on this week’s anime offerings, as there’s a lot to be excited for this week.

This Week’s Biggest Anime Releases

SynergySP

There are three major releases this week. Arguably, the biggest is Part 2 of Dr. Stone: Science Future. TMS Entertainment’s science-focused shonen series is back for the second half of the Science Future arc. Part 2 will bring the beloved anime series to an end. Next in line is the return of one of the most popular isekai of all time. Rising of the Shield Hero has had a turbulent run across its three seasons, with fans heavily disliking Season 2, and Season 3 being a mixed bag. But fans are hoping that Season 4 can return the series to top form.

It’s not just shonen hits that are coming back this week. On July 7th, one of the best seinen comedies finally returns for its long-awaited second season. Get your wetsuits ready, because Grand Blue Dreaming is here for a second season. Fans are getting a double dose of comedy this week, as one of the most iconic comedy anime returns with a fresh coat of paint. New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT reunites viewers with the titular sisters as they continue their battle to return to Heaven.

But anime fans shouldn’t just focus on the big releases. There are also a few potential hidden gems debuting this week. Solo Camping for Two looks like an interesting slice-of-life that teaches anime fans how to touch grass. Turkey!-Time to Strike- takes the staples of the sports genre and sends them to the bowling lanes

This Week’s Anime Line-Up

Studio Trigger

Below is a day-by-day slate of each new anime releasing this week. We’ve highlighted the biggest releases in bold.

MONDAY – 7/07 There’s No Freaking Way I’ll Be Your Lover! Unless… Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya Season 3 Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 (Crunchyroll) See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Crunchyroll) Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole (Crunchyroll)

TUESDAY – 7/08 Mr. Osomatsu Season 4 (Crunchyroll) Turkey!-Time to Strike- (Crunchyroll) A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

WEDNESDAY – 7/09 With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 (Crunchyroll) Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Crunchyroll) New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT (Amazon Prime Video) The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 (Crunchyroll)

THURSDAY – 7/10 Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2 (Crunchyroll) Solo Camping for Two (Crunchyroll)

FRIDAY – 7/11 Tougen Anki (Crunchyroll)

SUNDAY – 7/13 Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories (Crunchyroll)



