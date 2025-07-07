Black Clover Has Huge Plans to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

While the Black Clover manga is in its final stretch and at the peak of its popularity, the series’ tenth anniversary passed without any major celebrations. Yuki Tabata’s series debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015 and was later transitioned to Jump GIGA in 2023 due to the author’s health issues. By then, it had already been a year since the manga entered its final arc, and the fight was now almost reaching its conclusion. After transitioning to Jump GIGA, the manga started a quarterly schedule, releasing at least two to three chapters every season. The anniversary was underwhelming for a show as popular as Black Clover since there was no official statement from the magazine or the mangaka, but it turns out that we just needed to wait a bit longer.

The magazine finally decided to commemorate this major milestone after GIGA’s spring issue was released, and it’s going to be epic. Although the celebration is a bit late, it’s definitely going to be worth the wait. Along with the announcement of the anime sequel after four years of painful waiting, 2025 has been a delightful year for Black Clover fans. The anime sequel will continue the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, where the Magic Knights invade the enemy country to save captains Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance, as well as defeat the Dark Triad. The Summer 2025 issue will be released on August 12th, 2025, in Japan. Due to the time difference, fans in the U.S. can access the chapters on August 11th, 2025.

Black Clover Will Celebrate the 10th Anniversary With Several Projects

Black Clover will be commemorating its 10th Anniversary with multiple projects in Jump GIGA 2025 SUMMER.



1. Can Badges Lottery

2. A5 Clear Stand with Lead Color Page

3. Double-Sided Poster with Cover

4. 17 Special Mangaka lllustrations pic.twitter.com/jkPgKEYYT9 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 3, 2025

According to a post shared by Shonen Jump News on X, there will be a special can badge lottery for fans along with an A5 clear stand with the issue’s lead cover page. The Summer 2025 issue will not only include three chapters but also the lead cover page in the magazine, as well as a double-sided poster with the cover. However, the best part is that 17 mangaka will share special illustrations to honor the series.

Shueisha

It’s a standard custom among Shonen Jump mangakas to pay homage to other series by drawing the characters in their own art style. We have some big names in the industry participating in the event, along with Eiichiro Oda (One Piece), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen), Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), and Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), among many others.

The upcoming issue will continue the story after the major cliffhanger in Chapter 380, where Asta falls in the final battle against Lucius. Even though Ryuga helped Asta locate the villain’s weakness, the young Magic Knight and his devil ally suffer fatal blows because of a moment’s hesitation. Since he’s unable to move, he entrusts his Demon Dweller sword to his rival and friend, Yuno, leaving behind several unanswered questions. Yuno has to face off the villain alone, but with Asta’s support, he plans to take down the opponent in front of him. The Summer 2025 edition will continue the highly anticipated showdown between Yuno and the final villain of the series.