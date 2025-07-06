10 Best Anime to Watch if You Like One Piece

One Piece is a cultural giant. Since 1999, it has told the story of Luffy and his crew sailing the seas, chasing dreams, and building bonds that feel like family. The series changed how people think about adventure stories in anime. One Piece has inspired entire generations of artists, writers, and fans across the world. Many shows today borrow from its themes of friendship, freedom, and never giving up. Its characters, world-building, and emotional depth set a high standard, and frequently keep you guessing about its many secrets or even what key characters are hiding. You laugh with the crew, cry with them, and grow with them, all the while witnessing a world full of strange islands, bold enemies, and deep history.

For many fans, One Piece is a life journey they have walked through over the years. And that is why it stands tall even after a thousand episodes, to remind you that the real treasure is the people you sail with. But it’s not the only anime of that kind. After One Piece became a global hit, many anime tried to follow in its path. You can see the influence in big names like Fairy Tail, Naruto, and even newer series. They all borrow something from the spirit of One Piece. So, if One Piece made you feel something different, the ten shows in this article will keep that spark alive. Each one carries adventure, heart, and unforgettable bonds in its own way. They won’t replace the Straw Hats, but they’ll certainly take you on a journey worth starting.

1) Fairy Tail

If you loved One Piece, Fairy Tail is a natural next pick. Both series follow tight-knit groups on the adventure of a lifetime. Natsu, like Luffy, is loud, loyal, and a little reckless, but he’d do anything to protect his people. Lucy mirrors Nami’s charm and practicality, while Gray and Zoro share that cool, quiet strength. Even Happy and Chopper fill the same lovable mascot role. The theme of “nakama” runs deep in both. In Fairy Tail, bonds are everything. Power comes from connection. Just like Luffy’s crew fights for each other, Fairy Tail mages grow stronger when their friends are on the line.

The similarities go beyond characters. The art styles feel alike, thanks to both creators growing up admiring Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama. You see it in the bold designs, expressive faces, and vibrant energy. Humor also plays a big role. Both shows mix over-the-top comedy with serious emotional arcs and intense battles. Whether it’s guild missions or pirate adventures, big emotions, high stakes, and unforgettable moments are the heart of both shows. And while One Piece is still ongoing, Fairy Tail offers a full, finished story with satisfying closure.

2) Hunter x Hunter

If you liked One Piece, you should try Hunter x Hunter. Both stories follow a young boy chasing a dream. Luffy wants to be the Pirate King. Gon wants to find his father. Both are brave, cheerful, and kind. They meet many people on their journey, some of whom become close friends. Just like the Straw Hats, Gon’s teammates Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio feel like family. Each friend has their own goal and unique strengths and together, they grow. Their journey is full of danger, but it is also full of character development.

On top of that, both shows have exciting worlds with strange places, strong enemies, and smart power systems. One Piece has Devil Fruits. Hunter x Hunter has Nen. Both shows make you think during battles instead of simply watching characters punch. The fights are smart and emotional and even side characters get great moments. And while the stories start light and funny, they become darker over time as the message stays the same. Fight for your friends. Never give up. Keep chasing your dream. If One Piece made you laugh, cry, and cheer, Hunter x Hunter will do the same.

3) Naruto

Naruto offers us a lonely outsider who grows into someone the whole Shinobi world respects. Naruto is mocked, ignored, and underestimated from the start. But like Luffy, he doesn’t stop. He keeps going. He keeps caring. If you liked watching Luffy bring people together, you’ll enjoy watching Naruto slowly turn rivals into allies and enemies into friends.

The world of Naruto definitely feels tighter and more emotional than One Piece’s adventurous seas. You’ll see cycles of war, family legacies, and personal sacrifice play out over generations. While Luffy faces the unknown with a smile, Naruto carries the weight of his past on his back. The battles are sharp, meaningful, and often painful. But at its core, Naruto is about healing yourself, your village, and even the people who tried to break you. It’s a different kind of journey than Luffy’s, but it hits just as hard.

4) Gintama

If you liked One Piece for its humor, action, and friendship, Gintama is a great next watch. It has a lot of comedy, often silly and unexpected. The jokes come fast, but when things turn serious, the show knows how to make you feel it. Like Luffy, Gintoki is lazy and carefree, but when someone needs him, he shows up strong. Both anime have big casts with deep stories, powerful villains, and surprising emotional depth. They may be funny first, but they know how to hit hard when it matters.

Gintama doesn’t follow a single goal like the search for One Piece. Instead, it brings many small stories that slowly grow into something bigger. The series starts with light comedy, but as you watch, you see how much heart it holds. The characters are easy to love, the world is full of surprises, and the comedy never stays the same. Both shows reward you for sticking with them. If you liked the Wano arc’s samurai setting or enjoy clever world-building with a twist, Gintama feels familiar in the best way.

5) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

One Piece is about chasing dreams and finding your people. Magi feels the same. It follows a kind boy named Aladdin, who sets off on an adventure across a magical world. Along the way, he meets friends, fights powerful enemies, and helps change lives. Just like Luffy, Aladdin is kind, brave, and always stands up for what’s right. Many Magi characters have tragic pasts and watching them grow stronger together is part of what makes the story so special.

Like One Piece, Magi has amazing world-building. The story movs through cities, kingdoms, and deserts, each with its own rules and history. There are magical tools, powerful weapons, and big mysteries that unfold slowly. It takes time to build, but the payoff is worth it. Both shows mix serious moments with fun and comedy. Both have great group dynamics and strong friendships. And both show how a few good people can change the world around them.

6) The Law of Ueki

The Law of Ueki is about a kind and quiet boy named Ueki who is chosen to take part in a strange tournament. Each player is given a strange power. Ueki’s power lets him turn trash into trees. It sounds silly at first, but like One Piece’s Devil Fruits, the real strength comes from how creatively you use it. As the story goes on, Ueki builds a small team that may remind you of the Straw Hat crew. There is a quiet swordsman like Zoro. A funny liar like Usopp. A strong-willed girl like Nami. And a loyal and cute mascot like Chopper. Each friend brings something special to the team as they face tough battles and grow stronger together.

Both shows have action, comedy, and many emotional moments. The characters care deeply about each other. While the fights are smart and often heartwarming. With 51 episodes, The Law of Ueki is much shorter than One Piece, but it has the same spirit. If you enjoy watching misfits become heroes, this show is a great next step. It may not be as famous, but it stays with you just the same.

7) Dragon Ball

Before the Straw Hats set sail, Dragon Ball was already showing us what a wild adventure anime could look like. Both series are about a goofy but strong hero who travels the world, fights powerful enemies, and makes close friends along the way. Goku and Luffy share a lot of traits. They are cheerful, obsessed with food, care deeply about their friends, and always fight for what they believe is right. The humor, energy, and heart in both shows are very similar.

Dragon Ball is often seen as the inspiration behind One Piece as the series creator Eiichiro Oda has said he grew up loving Dragon Ball. You can feel that influence in the action, the jokes, and the way both stories balance serious moments with fun. If you liked the early arcs of One Piece with their simple charm and sense of wonder, you’ll enjoy the classic Dragon Ball story. Just like One Piece, it has a way of making you feel like you’re growing with the characters through every win, loss, and tear. This is where many anime fans began their journey, and it’s still worth going back to.

8) Vinland Saga

Both One Piece and Vinland Saga sail us through waters shaped by war, honor, and survival. In One Piece, pirates travel for freedom and dreams. In Vinland Saga, Vikings journey for revenge, redemption, or peace. They come from different places, but they both know the sea. Ships carry their pain, their hopes, and their future. Themes of honor run deep in both stories. We meet warriors like swordsmen, Vikings, even giants, who live and die by a code.

Just like the warriors in Elbaf pray before battle in One Piece, the Norse fighters in Vinland Saga look to their gods before spilling blood. It’s a different kind of belief, but it feels familiar. There’s also a similar arc to “Little Garden” in how both worlds respect strength and legacy.

Vinland Saga is slower and more grounded than One Piece. But it rewards patience with deep emotions, raw storytelling, and unforgettable moments. Like One Piece, it explores what it means to grow up in a world that doesn’t always make sense. It is a perfect match for fans who want an anime that’s heavy, meaningful, and still beautifully human.

9) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan and One Piece are two sides of the same coin. One is sharp and tragic. The other is wild and full of wonder. But both chase the same dream of freedom, hope, and a world worth fighting for. Eren wants to break the walls that hold him in. Luffy wants to sail past every limit the world has set. They fight enemies no one else dares to face. They carry the pain and dreams of those they love. They are messy, bold, and impossible to stop.

Both stories build worlds that feel alive. Every land has a history, and each character has a story. The themes are deep, but the emotions are even deeper. Attack on Titan asks what freedom costs. One Piece reminds you why it’s worth chasing. If you felt something deep watching One Piece, a tight pull in your chest when characters stood up, even when it hurt, then Attack on Titan will move you the same way. It’s a different journey, but it hits the same place in your heart.

10) The Seven Deadly Sins

If you liked One Piece, you will enjoy The Seven Deadly Sins. Both shows start with a fun scene in a bar that quickly turns into trouble. The main characters are strong, carefree, and loyal to their friends. Meliodas, like Luffy, leads a group of misfits with big hearts and powerful skills, each with a special ability and a sad past. They travel, meet new people, and fight for what they believe in. They are always being chased, but they never stop moving forward. The story is funny and bright at first, but there is a darker story underneath.

Both anime build rich, detailed worlds. One is full of pirates and islands, the other has knights, demons, and magic. But the feeling is the same. These are stories about friendship, loyalty, and big dreams. The teams grow as they travel and the fights are intense, but the characters always care about doing what’s right. There is humor, adventure, and strong emotion. The art style is colorful and full of energy. If you want more action, laughs, and deep friendship like you saw in One Piece, The Seven Deadly Sins is a great choice.