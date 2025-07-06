One Piece Confirms the Roger Pirates’ Core Members and Their Roles

While One Piece is currently deep into Elbaf’s lore, unraveling long-held mysteries and adding new layers of intrigue, the series’ latest volume has also just been released. Titled “The Harley,” this volume launched on July 4, 2025, and covers chapters 1134 to 1144, diving into the narrative of the land of giants. It explores the epic mural that may offer clues not only about the origins of the world but also hints at the final war and how the series may ultimately conclude. For fans already caught up with the manga, this volume offers a great way to recap recent events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with nearly every volume, the newest release also includes the beloved SBS section, a fun bonus where One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda answers fan-submitted questions. SBS 112 is no exception, delivering a mix of hilarious and bizarre Q&As. However, one particular question about the Roger Pirates stands out for its insight. In his response, Oda not only elaborates on Scopper Gaban’s role in the crew, which is timely, considering his involvement in the current arc, but also reveals key details about other core members of the Pirate King’s legendary crew, offering a clearer look at the formidable lineup that once sailed under Gol D. Roger.

Eiichiro Oda Reveals Roger Pirates’ Core Members and Their Roles in SBS 112

SBS 112 features a fan question about the role of the formidable Scopper Gaban in the Roger Pirates. In response, Eiichiro Oda mentions that while he previously shared general information about the Roger Pirates back in SBS 96, he will now reveal the core members of the Pirate King’s crew along with their respective roles. The following are the core members of Pirate King’s crew and their roles as revealed in the latest SBS:

Captain – Gol D. Roger

First Mate – Silvers Rayleigh

Navigator – Scopper Gaban

Tactical Officer – Moon Isaac Jr.

Doctor – Crocus

Helmsman – Donquino

Torturer – Millet Pine

Scholar – Rowing

Informant – Elio

Intelligence Officer – Spencer

Gunner – Petmermoo

Musician – Jackson Banner

Shipwright – Blumarine

This revelation confirms that the Roger Pirates were composed of members with distinct and vital roles. While Gol D. Roger, as captain, possessed unmatched strength, navigating the treacherous seas and reaching an island untouched for 800 years would have been impossible without the diverse skills and contributions of his crew.

Given the parallels One Piece continues to draw between the Straw Hats and the Roger Pirates, particularly among the top three members of each crew, many fans assumed that Scopper Gaban, who is clearly “Sanji” of his crew, would have held a similar role. However, his role as the navigator of the Roger Pirates adds an unexpected and intriguing twist. Now, with his reappearance and involvement with the Straw Hats, it seems One Piece may have an even greater role in store for Scopper as the story heads toward its climax.

One Piece is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.