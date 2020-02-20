Batman Ninja to Get Live-Action Adaptation

Batman Ninja is easily one of the strangest DC Animated Movies that have come out in the past decade! Transporting Batman and his partners in Gotham such as Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, to feudal Japan in an attempt to stop Gorilla Grodd from taking over the city, Bruce Wayne goes through an animated adventure where he squares off against brand new takes on some of his classic villains such as Joker, Harley Quinn, Two Face, Poison Ivy, and more! Now, the off the rails anime is getting a live action stage play that will bring this bizarre tale of the Dark Knight to life!

Batman Ninja was released in 2018, taking us through a feudal Japan story that re-imagined the core characters from Gotham City. The story itself was absolutely bonkers, with the movie taking an opportunity to create castles that would transform into giant Sentai style robots piloted by super villains, a collection of monkeys combining into a giant monkey, and Batman unleashing a ton of bats to combat the Joker. The film itself was also unique in the fact that it combined computer generated graphics and, for a brief segment, water color animation to make a story unlike anything else we had seen!

Twitter User Otaku USA shared the recent news that Batman Ninja would be adapted into a live action stage play, performing in a Japanese theater from October to December of this year, adding its name to the sea of other anime that have been adapted into live performances:

DC Animated Movies have released dozens of entries, following characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash to name a few! The films have sometimes focused on completely original stories, such as Batman Ninja, and others on adapted stories from the comics such as the Death of Superman and Flashpoint. With movies like Superman: Red Son and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War set to release this year, Warner Bros is looking to continue the trend of movies for some time to come!

