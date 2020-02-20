Boruto's New Chapter Is Blowing Away Fans

Boruto has gotten an unfair lot in life, but the sequel is pushing back harder than ever before today. The sequel started off on a difficult foot given its status behind Naruto. Masashi Kishimoto changed the game with his original series, and many were not sure if Boruto could love up to the hype. As of late, the anime has started to show serious promise while its manga has thrived. And thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans are sure Boruto is destined for great things.

Earlier today, Shonen Jump updated its catalog to share a new chapter of Boruto. The manga went live with chapter 57 after a long month, and readers were ready to catch up with Team 7. As you can see below, netizens were not ready for the action of the chapter, and its big cliffhangers have left many stunned.

The slides below tell a story of stunned wonder, and fans aren't taking back their praise in any way. If anything, fans are going back for a second or third reread. Boruto went live with a powerful new chapter starting with a victorious Sarada, and it passed through some major plot points before hitting a worthy cliffhanger.

From a Chidori to a last-minute rescue and promise for revenge, this chapter has it all. Boruto gets a brand-new transformation that teases his connection to Momoshiki. Even Kawaki and Mitsuki get time to shine while Kashin Koji reappears to challenge Jigen. Kara is looking more terrifying than ever before, and this high-stakes chapter proves Boruto is ready to assume a story worthy of Naruto's legacy. It is only fair for Boruto to get such an adventure, and that is to say nothing of the fans who've been loyal to the Hidden Leaf for all these years.

What did you think of this brand-new chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!