Major Boruto Character Upgrade Teased in New Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 Preview

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 is set to be the next installment of the manga and is only a few days away from release. Ahead of its arrival, a preview has been teased, and while it doesn’t confirm anything, it may have hinted at a training arc for a major Boruto character, which would be a natural development after the outcome of the latest battle. The recent conflict saw Mamushi, who possesses the insane ability to clone himself infinitely with the same physical prowess, launch a full-scale attack on the Konoha village. Multiple characters were brought to the forefront due to their ability to fight Mamushi, and one of them was Sarada Uchiha.

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As a Uchiha, Sarada is undoubtedly at the center of many battles, and after unlocking the Mangekyo Sharingan with its warping ability, she possesses one of the strongest powers in the series. However, in the latest battle, Sarada failed to make much of an impact, as she was unable to fully control her power and its effects on herself. This led to her deteriorating eyesight, which was depicted in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34. The chapter also highlighted that, despite the dangerous side effects, she is determined to continue helping Boruto, and the preview for the latest chapter may have teased that she could do so by entering a training arc, which makes perfect sense.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 Preview Hints at a Sarada Training Arc for a Power Upgrade

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 reveals that Sarada’s vision is now better, and while the exact reason remains unknown, it could possibly be due to her new glasses adjusting to her worsening eyesight. However, the main attraction is the appearance of a shuriken with a spiral pattern in front of her, which Sarada notices, implying that something major is about to occur or that someone is about to appear. While there could be many theories surrounding it, one that makes the most sense is that it could be from Kashin Koji or Boruto, who are calling Sarada out for special training, just as they did with Inojin before Mamushi’s battle. Inojin also went on to become the surprising hero in Mamushi’s defeat.

This makes sense for multiple reasons, one of which is Kashin Koji’s prescience and the possibility that he has a specific task for Sarada. Considering that she possesses one of the series’ major abilities, Koji might be planning to make use of it. However, what makes even more sense is that Sarada, as a Uchiha, has yet to have a major defining moment for her character, one that could determine her place among the Uchiha alongside her father and uncle.

Thus, a training arc for her was inevitable. It is clear that the Boruto series is not done with her, and that a major upgrade awaits her. With the latest two chapters and their previews focusing on Sarada, it is strongly hinting that a training arc, which will prepare her to emerge as a major character in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is almost here, and it could begin as soon as the next chapter.

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