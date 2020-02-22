Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 2 Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

Gundam Build Divers is perhaps the strangest entry in a long line of anime series that focus on the world of pilotable mech suits known as Gundams. Taking a break from a universal war or life or death fist fighting competitions, Re:Rise instead places the famous mech suits into a virtual world wherein the protagonists acquire Gunpla like Pokemon, attempting to become the best "divers" that they can be. With the first season garnering enough of a response to warrant a second season, a brand new trailer reveals a first look at the upcoming episodes along with a release date of April 9th on Sunrise's Official Gundam Youtube Channel.

Re:Rise takes place two years after the original Gundam Build Divers series, following a new cast of characters that enter into the virtual world of the Gunpla Battle Nexus Online. Obviously, from watching the trailer, you get a sense for just how different this current series is from the rest of the Gundam series overall. While many series such as the original Mobile Suit: Gundam and Gundam Wing will focus on more realistic characters, Re:Rise leans hard into its "anime feel" with anthropomorphic characters entering the digital landscape and piloting some of the massive mechs.

With the new season promising to premiere on Sunrise's Youtube channel, it shows how much the company has managed to capitalize on the 40th anniversary of the Gundam franchise, giving fans an entirely new way to view the mech suit content. With a Gundam Satellite being launched later this year as a part of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a life sized walking Gundam being revealed at the end of the year, you couldn't ask for a better time to be a Gundam fan!

The official description for Gundam Build Divers reads as such:

"Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming "Divers," or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but..."

