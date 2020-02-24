One Piece Introduces Orochi to Anime Fans

Before the Wano Country arc even started, Luffy and the Straw Hats have heard nothing but how the country had been ruined when the Oden clan was usurped from power by the new Shogun Orochi and the Emperor Kaido. Heading to Wano itself only confirmed this situation as Luffy and the others saw how different areas of the country have been impacted by the Shogun's terrible choices. Leaving Wano in absolute shambles, the Shogun has done nothing but feed the rich even further and keep the poor in terrible living conditions.

But although the Shogun has been such a huge part of the Wano Country arc so far, the anime has yet to show him in full. Outside of Wano's opening theme sequence, Orochi has largely been kept in shadows to reflect his shadowy decision making. But that's all changed in the latest episode of the series as he's finally been brought into the anime proper.

Episode 923 of the series fully introduces Shogun Kurozumi Orochi to the anime, and he's just as slimy and sniveling as you would expect. Outside of his cartoonish design making Orochi much larger than everyone else in the room, he's not as intimidating as you would initially expect. Then again, he sure is creepy.

Highlighting the complete disconnection Orochi has from the suffering of the country, Orochi throws a banquet in which he willingly throws away food. He celebrates with a few of his "friends" (who surely are only using Orochi for their own means), and even parties together with Robin and the other Geisha. But as this arc continues to roll on, Orochi will only continue to seem worse.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

