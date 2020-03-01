Dragon Ball Z's Latin Cast Pays Tribute to Late Gohan Actor Luis Mendoza

Today, the Dragon Ball community is mourning the loss of a truly beloved talent. Reports confirmed Luis Alfonso Mendoza was killed over the weekend alongside his wife and brother-in-law. The actor, who was 55 years old, was best known amongst fans for voicing Gohan as well as other icons like Bugs Bunny. Now, Mendoza's castmates are sharing their tributes to the actor as they remember him as a loving person whose death will affect them for years to come.

Over on Twitter, Mario Castaneda shared his reaction with fans. The actor has voiced Goku in the Latin Spanish dub for years alongside Mendoza. Castaneda was stunned by the loss as he told fans he was with his friend just days ago.

"Just a few days ago, we laughed together with my faraway look, and today you are not here Luis Alfonso. Somebody explain it to me! Fortunately, you will remain in my heart with your laughter and your jokes and the memories of so many years. Yesterday was a sad day," Castaneda shared.

Amigos, desgraciadamente es cierto. Es horrible dar este tipo de información y yo soy la persona menos indicada para hacerlo, pero efectivamente hoy falleció mi querido Luis Alfonso Mendoza, gran actor de doblaje. Se nos fue otro grande. DEP. pic.twitter.com/qkJ0OFEeyE — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) March 1, 2020

As for Rossy Aguirre, the former voice of Krillin shared similar pain as her Dragon Ball cast mate. "Until always my dear friend Luis Alfonso Mendoza, your light will continue to shine in the sky together with your wife Lulu. Your talent stays with us forever, DEP."

The last tribute came from Lalo Garza who now voices Krillin. It was there the actor told friends the reports about Mendoza's death were true. "It is horrible to give this type of information, and I am the least appropriate [person] to do so, but it's true my dear friend Luis Alfonso Mendoza, the great voice actor, died today. We [lost] another big one. DEP."

According to current reports, Mendoza was killed after he got into a dispute with a tenant renting studio space from him. The argument ended up with the assailant killing the actor and his family members before attempting to commit suicide. There is no update on the criminal's health status at this time. In light of this tragedy, fans of Dragon Ball from all over are paying homage to the beloved voice actor, and Mendoza's cast mates are none to shy to share their own memories of their friend with us all.

