Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Hilariously Recreates GX Using LEGO

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most popular action anime and manga (with an even more popular real life card game) franchises out there today, and although series creator Kazuki Takahashi was only really involved with the original incarnation of the series, the franchise has since spawned a ton of sequels, spin-offs, and other stories. In fact the next phase of the anime, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, will soon be launching sometime this year as well! With all of these sequels, different generations of fans have been able to grow up alongside different eras of the anime.

Because while many fans still argue that the original Yu-Gi-Oh anime is still the best one after all of these years, there are just as many who strongly defend its immediate sequel Yu-Gi-Oh GX. Taking place years after the events of the original series, this series followed a new hero with his own deck of favorite monsters and heroes.

Jaden Yuki's superhero inspired deck is iconic in its own right with a roster of designs that are still highly memorable despite many years of new additions to the card game. In fact, these heroes were so strongly designed that artist Zero-Helix was able to recreate each of them in a fun new way with LEGO. Sharing the final result to Reddit, fans have fallen in love with GX all over again. Check it out below:

Taking different pieces across various LEGO sets, Jaden Yuki's Elemental Heroes were recreated in a fun new way. The Elemental Heroes Bubbleman, Avian, Sparkman, Burstinatrix, and Clayman look so well in LEGO form it does beg the question of why there are not any official LEGO releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise yet. Anime is becoming increasingly popular by the year, and yet there still aren't any official LEGO sets.

There are most likely all kinds of legal things to consider, and Yu-Gi-Oh GX would not be the first choice, but at least this artist has proved that fans can recreate anime through LEGO anyway! Yu-Gi-Oh GX might not be as popular as its predecessor, but it was a great watch to those who grew up alongside it. With a memorable English dub (that tragically was never completed) it does stand the test of time alongside that first series.

But what do you think? Do you like Yu-Gi-Oh GX? Which is your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

