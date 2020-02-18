New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Teases Look at Main Villain

Yu-Gi-Oh! has had its fair share of insane looking villains during the franchise's history, spanning a number of seasons as well as different realities in some cases. Seto Kaiba, Pegasus, Darts, Marik, and Zigfried each managed to leave their mark on the series and their respective protagonists that they dueled. Now, with the upcoming seventh installment of the anime, appropriately titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, is adding their own evil looking villain into the mix, sure to give the protagonist of Yuga Odo a run for his money as the series focuses on the young duelist combating a nefarious organization.

Goha Corporation will be the main threat this time around, with the president of said company sporting a look that is similar to that of Darth Vader from the Star Wars series. Bizarre looking antagonists have been the bread and butter of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series, often sporting designs and aesthetics that would be impossible to translate into the real world. With this new season focusing on an insidious corporation that runs the world, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will be following a brand new story that will clearly be giving audiences brand new takes on traditional duels.

Reddit User CursedEye03 shared the designs for the President of Goha Corporation, who looks more like a Sentai villain rather than a nefarious businessman that you would see pulling off hostile takeovers in the boardroom in the same vein as Lex Luthor or Norman Osborn:

While Seto Kaiba ran a corporation of his own in Kaiba Corp, it certainly didn't seem to have the vast reach and control which is being established for Goha Corporation. With the evil organization running the day to day life of the citizens of the world, it will be interesting to see what challenges are presented to duelists during this new chapter of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

