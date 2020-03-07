Next Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Confirms Premiere Date with New Poster

Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh franchise will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary soon, and the anime is choosing to commemorate this massive milestone with a new iteration of the franchise. Ever since it announced that it would be launching a new era of the anime, Konami has been teasing quite a few shake ups for the franchise going forward. This was confirmed with the first trailer for the new season, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, which featured dramatically younger characters and a new set of monster cards and rules. But when will the new anime actually premiere? It's been confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will be launching with the Spring 2020 anime season.

The official Twitter account for the anime dropped a brand new poster for the anime and confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will debut April 4th in Japan. There is unfortunately no word on an official English language release as of this writing, however, but announcements for the new season are starting to come out so keep your fingers crossed.

The newest iteration of the franchise will be shaking things up by skewing its characters even younger than ever before as it will feature elementary school aged protagonist for the first time in the entire series. This reflects much of the other kind of collectible game anime of its ilk, but there could still be plenty of the underlying darkness the franchise has become known for.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will star Hiiro Ishibashi as Yuga Odo, a fifth grader who uses the Seventh Road Magician to duel at his Goha 7 Elementary School utilizing the new "Rush Duel" mechanic that will be introduced in the new series. Konami previously mentioned that this new series will be helping to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, but it's currently unclear as to what kind of celebration that will entail.

